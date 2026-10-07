This morning, the Canadiens practiced following their tough loss to the Hurricanes.

Obviously, since we know Ivan Demidov is out with an injury for a few weeks, he wasn't one to watch during this morning's practice. We know we can count him out for a while.

The day he skates with the injured players (and with Lane Hutson, inevitably) before a practice, you'll know about it.

Lane Hutson, unsurprisingly, and Kaiden Guhle were the first two players to take the ice this morning in Brossard. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Guhle #NHL https://t.co/nlyFZ5yUms — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

But what immediately caught our attention was the fact that Oliver Kapanen wasn't there with the others. He didn't take to the ice this morning at the CN Complex.

Given what we wrote about him yesterday, you can assume that we're… um… intrigued by the situation.

Oliver Kapanen is absent from practice this morning. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kapanen #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

Since the Habs haven't called anyone up for practice, we can assume that the most likely scenario is that we'll see the same offensive lineup as in yesterday's game.

Or at least, the same 12 forwards in uniform.

Keep in mind that Kapanen has been practicing in a jersey that allows him to take hits for nearly a week, but he hasn't returned to game action yet.

It's unclear how he got injured, but he participated in the entire training camp.

Details to follow…

In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

The Supra is banking on continuity. Two changes: Ferdinand in for Chrétien, who is suspended. And El Kalkouli in for Bayiha. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 7, 2026

– Interesting.

Now it's Josh Anderson's turn to get some advice from Chris Kreider before practice. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Anderson #Kreider #NHL https://t.co/XexRGBZVq3 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

– What are they talking about?

A long conversation between Florian Xhekaj and Martin St-Louis before practice begins. Will Florian be in the lineup again for tomorrow's game? @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Xhekaj #NHL https://t.co/u6KvQCQfXY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

– That's normal.

Both Dylan Larkin and Mo Seider understand the Wings fans' frustration (via @971theticketxyt) https://t.co/t2chTacKoL — BarDown (@BarDown) October 7, 2026

– Note this.

LPHF | La Victoire unveils its training camp roster → Link in bio https://t.co/BVF9Wlbp9j — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 7, 2026

– For those interested.