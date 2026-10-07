Oliver Kapanen is absent from practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Oliver Kapanen is absent from practice
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

This morning, the Canadiens practiced following their tough loss to the Hurricanes.

Obviously, since we know Ivan Demidov is out with an injury for a few weeks, he wasn't one to watch during this morning's practice. We know we can count him out for a while.

The day he skates with the injured players (and with Lane Hutson, inevitably) before a practice, you'll know about it.

But what immediately caught our attention was the fact that Oliver Kapanen wasn't there with the others. He didn't take to the ice this morning at the CN Complex.

Given what we wrote about him yesterday, you can assume that we're… um… intrigued by the situation.

Since the Habs haven't called anyone up for practice, we can assume that the most likely scenario is that we'll see the same offensive lineup as in yesterday's game.

Or at least, the same 12 forwards in uniform.

Keep in mind that Kapanen has been practicing in a jersey that allows him to take hits for nearly a week, but he hasn't returned to game action yet.

It's unclear how he got injured, but he participated in the entire training camp.

Details to follow…


In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

– Interesting.

– What are they talking about?

– That's normal.

– Note this.

– For those interested.

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