Luke Mittelstadt is knocking harder and harder on the NHL’s door

The CH's start to the season hasn't lived up to the team's talent. Yet, not even two weeks ago, people were talking about an excellent training camp, during which several players made a very good impression.

This is particularly true of David Reinbacher and Luke Mittelstadt, who performed very well in the preseason games. Mittelstadt returned to Laval with a clear vision of what lies ahead.

Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports spoke with him after a Rocket practice, and the discussion he had with the Canadiens' coaching staff proved to be very encouraging.

Luke Mittelstadt had a very positive meeting with Martin St-Louis, Kent Hughes, and Jeff Gorton at the end of the Canadiens' training camp. His path forward is clear. https://t.co/aGHgQgH0LW — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 7, 2026

“They thought I'd had a good camp and that I was on my way to becoming an NHL defenseman.” – Luke Mittelstadt

What the Habs' management wants is for him to get plenty of ice time in the AHL with a team that will play far more games than he's used to.

Keep in mind that he's spent the last few years in the NCAA, where teams play about 30 games per season.

The Canadiens' seventh-round pick in 2023 has shown excellent progress and, right from his debut in Laval, has made a strong impression.

We know how crowded the Canadiens' blue line is with Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom, and Kaiden Guhle. Still, I hope the organization gives him a chance to prove himself with a call-up later this season.

It would be a shame to see the Canadiens let him go before even giving him a real chance, only to watch him succeed elsewhere. He's earned his chance, and who knows—he might even shake things up and force some of the organization's defensemen out of their spots.

For now, he's expected to get plenty of ice time alongside David Reinbacher, and that can only help him. But if the Habs were to make trades involving left-handed defensemen, that could help him move up the pecking order.

In a Nutshell

– A truly wonderful moment.

The Capitals' maverick received a very warm welcome in Washington

https://t.co/hk5kbFF9A9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 8, 2026

– Interest is growing.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Simon Edvinsson and the Red Wings: There are teams like Philly, Seattle, Nashville, and others that have been exploring the possibility – Tom Gazzola Show (10/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 8, 2026

– The Rocket has his work cut out for him.