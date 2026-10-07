Juraj Slafkovsky: A return to the top three has to be earned

There has been a lot of talk about Martin St-Louis's decision to separate Juraj Slafkovsky from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield to start the season.

After Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, the debate is likely to intensify even further.

It's fair to say that Slafkovsky didn't have his best night. Despite his late-game goal, the Slovakian committed a costly turnover that led to Taylor Hall's first goal.

Let's just say that's not exactly the best way to convince his coach to give him back his spot on the top line.

Yet Tony Marinaro believes that's precisely what Martin St-Louis should do.

In an episode of The Sick Podcast, he questioned the decision to break up a line that was among the best in the NHL last season, simply to better balance the other units.

Is it time to bring Juraj Slafkovský back to the first line? #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/2kZS7DnRN7 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 7, 2026

And it's hard to argue with him on that point.

Why change a formula that was working so well? Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovský had developed remarkable chemistry. It's not as if the Canadiens were desperately searching for a solution to revive their top line.

Marinaro isn't convinced by what he's seen from Chris Kreider playing alongside those two forwards, and I completely agree with him.

But there's another side to this story.

Slafkovsky racked up 73 points last season and proved he could be a key offensive player. So we have every right to expect him to contribute, even when he's not playing with his captain and Caufield.

His talent doesn't just disappear because he's playing with different linemates.

The other issue, raised in the podcast, concerns the second-line center position. The Habs have several excellent wingers, but they still need a player capable of leading that unit. Without taking anything away from Alex Newhook, he's not a natural center—he's a very good winger.

Ultimately, I completely understand Marinaro's point. Why give up a line that has already proven itself just to try to balance out the other lines?

But that doesn't mean Slaf should automatically regain his spot on the first line.

The Slovak may have had an excellent season last year, but if he wants to rejoin the first line, he'll have to earn it through his play.

Because with a performance like Tuesday's, he certainly isn't giving Martin St-Louis much reason to change his plans.

In a nutshell

– Very lackluster.

Something's going to have to happen in Boisbriand. You may have a new owner with deep pockets – but you can't start a game with such sparse attendance #Armada #QMJHL https://t.co/7GARVnyQfn — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 7, 2026

– Alexander Ovechkin's two sons are here to watch him play his final home opener.

Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin are in the house to see Dad's last home opener! : @NHL_On_TNT & @streamonmax https://t.co/3FhOPUDkba https://t.co/aFNYwF0DTZ — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2026

– That's for sure…

“It could be worse…” – André Roy https://t.co/fI90T6f5VE — L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 7, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: On Connor Hellebuyck/Sabres: I think there's still a way to make something happen; we heard Ryan McLeod's name at the time… Jack Quinn's name; Radim Mrtka's name; they could still pull something off – The Mug NHL Show (10/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 7, 2026

– The Guardians are holding their ground.