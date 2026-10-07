In Cleveland, a rookie is already making a difference

The Cleveland Browns can count on a rookie who is already making his mark in the NFL.

Denzel Boston is off to a particularly impressive start to his career and is emerging as one of the main reasons behind his team's promising start.

Selected 39th overall in the NFL Draft, Boston clearly intended to make an immediate impact with the Browns. The wide receiver out of the University of Washington didn't need much time to prove he was ready for the challenges of professional football.

After four games, Boston leads all NFL rookies with 284 receiving yards. He also has 17 receptions, tying him for second among the league's rookies. These statistics are all the more impressive given that he's already playing a key role in Cleveland's offense. (Muck Rack

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Denzel Boston's impact, however, extends beyond his statistics. The young wide receiver has demonstrated an ability to make big plays and has quickly integrated into the Browns' offensive system.

Notably, he became only the fourth player in NFL history to score a touchdown on a reception of more than 45 yards in each of his first two games. This ability to make deep passes is a valuable asset for Cleveland's offense. (The Washington Post

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Boston's performance also comes at a crucial time for the Browns. After four games, Cleveland holds a 3-1 record, and the contribution of its young players bodes well for the rest of the season.

Boston isn't the only young player to have found success in Cleveland recently. The organization has shown that it can quickly integrate its draft picks into the lineup. Carson Schwesinger, selected 33rd overall in 2025, won the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award after leading all rookies with 146 tackles. (Cleveland Browns⁠

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This new generation could therefore become an important part of the Browns' future. For now, Denzel Boston is making the most of his early opportunities and is already giving Cleveland fans an excellent reason to watch his progress.

If the young wide receiver continues on this trajectory, he could quickly establish himself as one of the key figures on this young Browns team.

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