Released by the Indianapolis Colts last week, Daniel Jones is now officially a free agent.

The quarterback cleared waivers Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, no team wanted to take on his contract, Athlon Sports reports.

A Very Specific Appeal

Jones, however, has no intention of jumping at the first offer that comes along. As we reported, he's in no rush to sign. According to Schefter and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, if a playoff-contending team loses its quarterback, Jones would almost certainly be their first call.

Why No One Claimed Him

Claiming Jones off waivers meant taking on his contract. According to ESPN, he had $2 million left to earn this season, plus a $4 million bonus next year and a $10.51 million injury guarantee.

Now a free agent, he'll be able to sign for the veteran minimum, since the Colts are paying the remainder of his salary. Jones had signed a two-year, $88 million contract in March.

His 2026 season also played a role in the decision: in 11 games, he threw 7 touchdown passes and a league-high 13 interceptions, according to ESPN.

Teams to Watch

The Ravens, Cardinals, and Patriots are among the teams likely to be interested in him. According to ESPN, Baltimore reportedly even offered a fourth-round pick to acquire him before the trade deadline.

In Foxborough, where Drake Maye is sidelined, Mike Vrabel was clear on Monday when asked about Jones.

“Tommy is our starter.” (free translation)

Details are available on ESPN.

With information from Athlon Sports.

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