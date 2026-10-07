Defense: The price tag for the Canadiens’ ideal target is rising

Defensively, yesterday's game didn't go well for the Canadiens. Of course, I'm not telling you anything you don't already know.

This summer, there was a lot of talk about bringing in reinforcements for the top six or adding some grit to the forwards… but the idea of signing a defenseman was also on the table.

And if you ask me, we didn't put enough emphasis on that.

A few weeks ago, I wrote that the Canadiens absolutely needed to add a defenseman to their roster. And I wasn't talking about a third-pair guy…

In light of Kaiden Guhle's injury, I said this:

“When you look at it, the conclusion is clear: this team is going to need another NHL-caliber defenseman if Martin St-Louis doesn't want to be pulling his hair out by November.”

Guhle's injury is less serious than we thought (when we were considering the worst-case scenario)… but other guys are going to get hurt. It was a close call with Alexandre Carrier, and it'll happen again.

Right now, the answer isn't David Reinbacher or Adam Engstrom. I'm not saying they'd be a liability, but asking them to shore up the defense would be a tall order.

So what's next?

We know that right now, the Canadiens are looking more to create some depth than to add another player to the blue line. But if a top-tier player were to become available…

For example? Zach Whitecloud, whom my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook has already called the “perfect candidate” to play alongside Lane Hutson.

Except that right now, the Flames don't want to trade him. In fact, according to Anthony Di Marco (DFO), the price to acquire him has actually gone up—and it was already high to begin with.

Anthony Di Marco: Speaking with Flames sources, it doesn't sound like they're in a rush to trade Zach Whitecloud before the season starts; on an otherwise very young blue line, [Whitecloud's] veteran presence could make the asking price…even higher – Daily Faceoff (10/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 7, 2026

In reality, the Flames don't want to trade Whitecloud, who serves as a veteran on a very young defensive corps. But if they were offered a hefty price, one imagines they'd consider it.

Making a move won't be easy for the Canadiens—once again. But Kent Hughes has already stated that he's willing to overpay for the right player…

In a Nutshell

– Like this?

The Canadiens have just confirmed the rumors: they'll wear this jersey against the Jets on October 25 https://t.co/qBW2noYE0E — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 7, 2026

– Stay tuned.

This would be a first since 1996. https://t.co/YadJQkYEcu — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 7, 2026

– Interesting.

I created this for Canadiens fans since the TV schedule is more complicated this year https://t.co/rDi170caJW — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 6, 2026

– For those interested.

It looks like @CraveCanada released a new series/documentary about the Habs https://t.co/qtZbnFN046 — Alex (@ivandemigoal) October 6, 2026

– Kirby Dach in the spotlight?