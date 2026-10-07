Brendan Gallagher Struggles in Vancouver (and Gets Cheered On by the Fans)

Last June, Brendan Gallagher was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations. The Habs did the veteran a favor by sending him closer to home (while retaining 50% of his salary to facilitate the trade).

And the Canucks, who are in the midst of a rebuild, acquired a player known for his leadership to help instill a winning culture in the city.

Except that after just four games, Gally is already drawing the ire of the Vancouver crowd. The veteran, who has zero points, a -1 plus/minus rating, and four penalty minutes so far this season, is coming under heavy criticism.

Many people in Vancouver are beginning to realize that the veteran doesn't have much left in the tank. And even though the Canucks don't have a ton of resources, there are people who want to see him in the stands or even on waivers.

That's harsh, we agree… but it does show that Martin St-Louis wasn't wrong in his assessment of the player when he benched him.

I'm sorry, but Brendan Gallagher is an AHL-level player now—why was he so shocked he got scratched by the Habs in the playoffs? He's terrible — John Puck (@johnpuck1992) October 4, 2026

Gallagher adds nothing to the team. Terrible signing. #Canucks — Kerry Banks (@bad_kicker) October 5, 2026

Put Gallagher on waivers #Canucks

. This guy stinks — KingPA (@paislanderr) October 5, 2026

All of this comes against the backdrop of Gallagher playing a very limited role for the Canucks. He plays on the team's fourth line and, on a good night, spends about ten minutes on the ice—no more than that.

And in the last game, his ice time was 7:34. That's… very little.

#Canucks lines and pairs at practice Wednesday in Raleigh, based on rushes: DeBrusk-EP40-Lekkerimäki

Cotter-Rossi-Boeser

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

Bains-DOC-Gallagher

Extra: Räty Buium-Hronek

Oleksiak-Willander

DPetey-Mancini

Brisebois-Schenn https://t.co/U7d0YjWd54 — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 7, 2026

The more time passes, the more it feels like Gallagher might be in his final days in the NHL. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, one has to wonder if there will still be interest in offering him another deal (which would come with a very significant pay cut, of course).

No one doubts Gallagher's heart, and he can still be a valuable presence in a team's locker room. But let's just say we shouldn't be surprised if the player—who turns 35 in May—decides to hang up his skates at the end of the season.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

The director of player development clearly has the coaches' confidence to take this kind of action. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo https://t.co/gNwABNcgtB — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

– (Another) major injury for Alexander Romanov. His season may already be over.

#Isles Injury Update: Alexander Romanov will require surgery to repair an ACL tear in his right knee. He will be out 6–8 months. https://t.co/2ANqRbHy24 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

– Do you like it?

Cole, Jake, Nick, and Phil react for the first time to our Heritage Classic jersey Cole, Jake, Nick, and Phil react to seeing our Heritage Classic jersey for the first time #GoHabsGo https://t.co/RmRfjWAyJb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2026

– Today's trade rumor.

Cleared. Entwistle (FLA) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 7, 2026

– Must-read.