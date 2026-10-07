Baseball This Week in Quebec: Victoriaville Wins the LBMQ Championship

Welcome once again to the world of Quebec baseball. As always, we'll keep you updated here on all the latest news about our wonderful sport.

The LBMQ, which was still in action, has finally crowned its champions as well. In fact, last Wednesday, the Victoriaville Cactus were awarded the coveted title. They swept the championship series in four games against the Acton Vale Castors. In front of a large crowd, the new champions secured a 6–4 victory in Game 4 of the series.

Despite the sweep, the series featured high-quality baseball at both finalists' home stadiums. Fans are already dreaming of another showdown between these two great rivals as early as next year.

On an individual level, Josué Peley was named MVP of the 2026 playoffs. He dominated in every offensive and defensive category thanks to his great versatility. Judge for yourself with the incredible statistics posted by the Cactus' No. 12:

3 wins

5 saves

11 strikeouts

5 home runs

17 RBIs

A .421 batting average

If you're looking for something to do now that the Bélisle League season has ended, you'll be surprised to learn that there's still baseball being played on fields across Quebec. This week, we invite you to discover college baseball.

In total, the league features eight teams spread across the province: Limoilou, Drummondville, Édouard-Montpetit, Beauce-Appalaches, John Abbott, André-Laurendeau, and Dawson College are among the educational institutions represented.

The regular season ends on October 17, and the playoff dates have already been set. The single-day playoff tournament will take place at Henri-Casault Park on October 24.

Undefeated in their first ten games, the Cégep de Limoilou Titans are, for now, the heavy favorites. So come out and enjoy some real fall baseball!

If you have the chance to attend Christian Trudeau's very last lecture, you'll be hooked—that's for sure! The author of this article was actually present on Tuesday during the first presentation, in Sherbrooke.

The Provincial League, which has been in action for several seasons, is the main focus of the evening. The speaker makes it a point to share the fascinating story of this league with us. Our rich baseball history deserved to be told brilliantly, and now it has been.

Here are the next stops on the tour:

October 7, 2026: Granby

October 8, 2026: Drummondville

October 13, 2026: St-Hyacinthe

October 14, 2026: Farnham

October 15, 2026: St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

On the alumni front, news about catcher Russell Martin is on the agenda this week. He will be inducted on October 26 into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame. For its 35th gala, the event will be held at the Casino de Montréal.

PMLB

The Trois-Rivières 11U Blackbirds are champions of the recent Repentigny tournament.

The Beauce Baseball Academy announced that it has appointed Alexis Hurens as coach for its sports-study program.

Acton Vale's Little League received a $1,816 donation from the local Castors.

The Beauce-Nord Baseball Association will host its end-of-season gala on October 17 at the Centre Caztel.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the RDS Baseball Academy are now available on Crave.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.