Alexandre Carrier Comments on Samuel Montembeault’s Injury

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Alexandre Carrier Comments on Samuel Montembeault’s Injury
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This morning, Samuel Montembeault left practice in pain. The goaltender, who was set to start tomorrow (after making a remarkable comeback), appeared to be experiencing discomfort in his right leg.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who captured footage on site, reported that Monty landed awkwardly during a drill and had trouble getting back up.

As a result, we're currently holding our breath regarding the Quebec native's condition.

That said, after practice, Alexandre Carrier was among the players who spoke with the media. And the defenseman didn't seem too worried about his teammate.

He mostly thinks Montembeault took a hit to the “groin” and that he'll be fine.

Of course, you shouldn't necessarily take that as gospel. It's a bit reassuring to see that one of the goalie's teammates doesn't seem too worried, but we'll have to wait for a more specialized medical opinion before we can breathe a complete sigh of relief.

Because, after all, Montembeault did take a nasty fall. Maybe he hurt himself when he fell… and it's worth remembering that 18 months ago, he suffered a major injury to that very same leg.

Martin St-Louis, after practice, was a bit more cautious: the coach mentioned that he saw “the same thing everyone else did” and that Montembeault is currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff.

We'll know more about this in the coming hours.


Extension

After the Habs, the Predators practiced in Brossard in preparation for their game tomorrow.

Here are some photos taken by our colleague Patrick Guillet, who is on site.

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