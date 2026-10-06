The CH could sign a superstar for $16 million… and the locker room would welcome him with open arms

The Canadiens are on a roll right now.

They were able to sign their young players before the NHL saw a salary explosion, so the team now has one of the most exciting payrolls in the National Hockey League.

And that will continue to be the case in the coming years… because we know the salary cap is going to rise. And the Habs will have money to spend on a player who can make a huge impact on the team.

But one question remains: how would the best players feel about the team signing a talented player who could earn twice as much as they do?

Would there be jealousy among the Suzukis, Caufields, Slafkovskys, Dobsons, Demidovs, and Hutsons of this world?

Pat Brisson answered that question during an interview with Réjean Tremblay. And his response is quite strong:

The guys will welcome him with open arms. They want to win […] If this big-name player the Canadiens might sign were going to make a difference, the guys would gladly welcome him—that's for sure. – Pat Brisson

Pat Brisson is possibly the best-connected agent in the NHL… and one of the best-connected people in the NHL, too.

So I believe him when he says something like that.

PAT BRISSON: THE CANADIENS' LOCKER ROOM WOULD WELCOME A PLAYER EARNING 15 OR 16 MILLION… Read the latest Rej Chronicle HERE https://t.co/bJDz7NlUrB — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 6, 2026

It makes sense, too, when you think about it.

If the guys decided to leave money on the table, it's because Kent Hughes sold his plan well. And in that plan, the GM certainly said it would help him improve his team because having more money available allows him to be more aggressive in his moves.

One plus one equals two: you don't need a Ph.D. to understand that the players also want to give themselves the best possible chance to win a Stanley Cup.

And that's why Pat Brisson's comments are spot on.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

A GOLDEN opportunity for Florian Xhekaj tonight! #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel @DGauthierRDS https://t.co/m02XA31pZ1 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 6, 2026

– Note:

Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. tonight for the home opener! Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. for tonight's home opener! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/nGwgsdrGQW — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2026

– Nice.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the arrival of Brooklyn Kalmikov! After an excellent 2025–2026 season, during which he racked up 62 points in 64 games, he brings his offensive flair, creativity, and ability to consistently contribute to the offense to the Lions. https://t.co/fzYamebgFO — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 6, 2026

– How will this situation play out?