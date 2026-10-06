MLB in Brief: The Sonny Gray Case | Discontent in Baltimore
The Sonny Gray Case
MLB examined his neck (sticky substances?) during Game 2 against the Yankees.
I'm told MLB looked into Sonny Gray potentially using sticky stuff in his Game 2 start in the Bronx last week — but he obviously passed in-game standard checks without penalty, which suggests he is in the clear. Any disciplinary action would likely have been taken by now anyway.
— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 6, 2026
The Kevin Gausman Case
He continues to be linked to the Blue Jays.
Discontent in Baltimore
And for good reason.
Mason Fluharty Thanks the Fans
He loves Toronto.
Nothing can stop Max Fried
Whether his child is born or not, he'll pitch tomorrow.
The Yankees Are Their Own Worst Enemies
This has to stop.
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