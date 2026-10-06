MLB in Brief: The Sonny Gray Case | Discontent in Baltimore

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Sonny Gray Case | Discontent in Baltimore
Credit: MLB

The Sonny Gray Case

MLB examined his neck (sticky substances?) during Game 2 against the Yankees.

The Kevin Gausman Case

He continues to be linked to the Blue Jays.

Discontent in Baltimore

And for good reason.

Mason Fluharty Thanks the Fans

He loves Toronto.

Nothing can stop Max Fried

Whether his child is born or not, he'll pitch tomorrow.

The Yankees Are Their Own Worst Enemies

This has to stop.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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