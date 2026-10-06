MLB in Brief: The Sonny Gray Case | Discontent in Baltimore

I've lived in the area since 2010, and I've never seen as much anger directed at the local baseball team as I am seeing now.

On what the Orioles' Jim Palmer-Craig Albernaz “unreturned text” outrage is really about: https://t.co/SjdEUHC5et

— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 6, 2026