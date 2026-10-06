Gavin McKenna is (already) pointing the finger at the media in Toronto

How do you view Gavin McKenna's situation in Toronto?

The young player is making headlines right now because he decided not to take the ice for an optional team practice on Sunday. In fact, it's causing quite a stir… because this is already the third time this season that this has happened.

For a kid his age, that's… unusual?

After all, the kid said he didn't want to practice so he could save his energy for the games. But Gilbert Delorme summed it up well this morning on the radio: McKenna shouldn't have the luxury of making those kinds of decisions.

You're a rookie, you're 18: work hard when it's time to do so… and keep your mouth shut while you're doing it.

Gavin McKenna clearly learned his lesson because he was on the ice this morning https://t.co/WqwKmQnjEq — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 6, 2026

McKenna was on the ice this morning with his teammates for the team's optional practice.

He seems to have gotten the message… but you can't say everything has suddenly turned rosy in Toronto. Quite the opposite, actually.

McKenna's early career probably isn't going the way he'd hoped: he has zero points in three games… and he doesn't need to be reminded of that because that, too, is causing a lot of buzz.

And speaking with the media today, McKenna sort of pointed the finger at the reporters… referring to the fact that the media doesn't hesitate to talk about his poor performance.

Yikes.

“When you're in the Toronto media and putting up zero points in three games… that's my ‘welcome to the NHL' moment.” Gavin McKenna discusses the start of his rookie season. https://t.co/iW9MQZ7YsM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 6, 2026

Gavin McKenna is 18 years old.

He's got a ton of pressure on his shoulders… and so far, he hasn't been living up to the expectations placed on him. And in a market like Toronto, everything he does is sure to draw attention—even when things aren't going well for him.

I tend to believe things will work out because the kid is brimming with talent. But judging by his comments to the media, you can tell he's already feeling a lot of pressure. You can tell it's a lot for him to handle… and the Leafs will have to find a way to protect him, in a sense.

Because otherwise, it could end badly. For the young player… but also for the team.

Quick Thoughts

– Okay. That fits with what we were saying yesterday.

Sounds like good news for Barkov. 6–8-week recovery. Non-surgical rehab is the plan. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2026

– Signing in Philly.

The Flyers are adding Michael Bunting on a one-year deal. Philadelphia brings the 31-year-old into the mix after starting the season 0-2-2. Bunting split the 2025–26 season between Nashville and Dallas, recording 33 points in 74 games. (H/T @DarrenDreger) https://t.co/gJ36F8IrfU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 6, 2026

– We'll see.

Demidov out for 2 to 4 weeks… Do the Canadiens have what it takes to make up for his absence? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel @DGauthierRDS https://t.co/aQ0WwTMEo8 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 6, 2026

– Oh.