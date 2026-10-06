CH: “Dylan Larkin could put an end to the saga tomorrow if he adds the CH to his list”

When will the Dylan Larkin saga come to an end?

That's the question on everyone's lips.

There have been several developments in the story since he requested a trade at the end of last season.

Naturally, the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to Larkin because of their need for a second-line center.

In a recent article by Frank Seravalli on the Casino website, he quoted an NHL team executive as saying:

“Dylan Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he adds the Habs to his list.”

Frank Seravalli: “[Dylan] Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he added the Canadiens to his list,” one NHL front-office executive said of the trade stalemate – Casino/org (10/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 6, 2026

The fact that this comes from an executive at one of the NHL clubs is a game-changer.

We don't know which executive said this, but that doesn't change the fact that the saga could certainly unfold.

We know the Habs need a true second-line center, and Larkin would be the best possible addition.

If an executive said that, it clearly means the Habs are willing to pay for Larkin.

Imagine this top-6 line in Montreal:

Caufield – Suzuki – Kreider

Slafkovsky – Larkin – Demidov

The Habs would automatically become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL, if not the most dangerous.

I wonder what it would take for the Red Wings to agree to send Larkin to Montreal.

It would certainly be expensive, but maybe not as much as we think.

One thing's for sure: it would definitely help speed things up.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

DYLAN LARKIN IS ON THE BOARD FOR THE RED WINGS!!! https://t.co/Q5gISGKSvY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 6, 2026

– It's going to cost a lot to see Price inducted into the Hall of Fame.

If you'd like to see Carey Price being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in person, it'll cost you at least $400. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 6, 2026

– Interesting. I'd really like to know who those players are.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say the Canadiens offered a package for Kirill Marchenko believed to include two forwards and one defenseman from their current NHL roster, a [1st-round pick], as well as another conditional pick that could convert into a [1st-round pick] – Casino/org (10/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 6, 2026

– Indeed.

A 100% off-the-cuff question, but… If Zachary Bolduc doesn't get the chance to play on the top 6 tonight—with Demidov and Kapanen injured and Michael Hage not here yet—when will he get it? You just signed him to a four-year deal. You know what he can bring to the team. The way the team seems to view his offensive potential baffles me. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 6, 2026

– I can't wait to see those two jerseys.

Sources tell us that the Montreal Canadiens Heritage Classic jersey is being officially released Thursday, and the Hometown Remix jersey will be released next week — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 6, 2026

– Worth a read.