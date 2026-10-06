CH: “Dylan Larkin could put an end to the saga tomorrow if he adds the CH to his list”

Michaël Petit
CH: “Dylan Larkin could put an end to the saga tomorrow if he adds the CH to his list”
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

When will the Dylan Larkin saga come to an end?

That's the question on everyone's lips.

There have been several developments in the story since he requested a trade at the end of last season.

Naturally, the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to Larkin because of their need for a second-line center.

In a recent article by Frank Seravalli on the Casino website, he quoted an NHL team executive as saying:

“Dylan Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he adds the Habs to his list.”

The fact that this comes from an executive at one of the NHL clubs is a game-changer.

We don't know which executive said this, but that doesn't change the fact that the saga could certainly unfold.

We know the Habs need a true second-line center, and Larkin would be the best possible addition.

If an executive said that, it clearly means the Habs are willing to pay for Larkin.

Imagine this top-6 line in Montreal:

Caufield – Suzuki – Kreider

Slafkovsky – Larkin – Demidov

The Habs would automatically become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL, if not the most dangerous.

I wonder what it would take for the Red Wings to agree to send Larkin to Montreal.

It would certainly be expensive, but maybe not as much as we think.

One thing's for sure: it would definitely help speed things up.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– It's going to cost a lot to see Price inducted into the Hall of Fame.

– Interesting. I'd really like to know who those players are.

– Indeed.

– I can't wait to see those two jerseys.

– Worth a read.

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