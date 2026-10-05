The CH’s Emergency Goaltenders: When to Watch Alex Ovechkin and Jacob Fowler’s Play

There's a new rule in the NHL.

For the 2026–2027 season, the league is implementing new rules regarding emergency backup goalies (EBUGs): each team must employ or designate a full-time emergency backup goalie who travels and practices with the team, and wears the number 00 when in uniform.

And we now know the identities of the Habs' two emergency goalies.

Basically, Daniel Harvey and Nicolas Ruccia have been selected to share the role during the upcoming season.

Harvey has been the club's video coach since the 22-23 season… while Ruccia played last season with the McGill University Redbirds.

Details: https://t.co/xHdhMycEGQ https://t.co/wYRE3VDFcJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 5, 2026

That's interesting. But… at the same time, let's hope the Habs don't have to use them this season.

Let's just hope our goalies stay healthy instead… hehe!

When to See Alex Ovechkin in Montreal

This season, the Canadiens will play three games against the Washington Capitals. On October 14 and January 19 in Washington… and on February 27 in Montreal.

Ovi fans will therefore be able to see him take his final laps on the ice at the Bell Centre next February. Reminder: The Capitals' captain announced this morning that this will be his final season in the National Hockey League.

Alex Ovechkin's final regular-season game at the Bell Centre will be on February 13, 2027. He has scored 44 goals and 32 assists for 76 points in 63 career games against the Habs. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2026

The news spread fairly quickly throughout the NHL this morning.

And after learning about the situation, Sidney Crosby made a point of thanking his longtime rival for the career he's had. There's mutual respect between these two guys, and it really comes through when you hear Crosby speak like that.

They're both legends of the league, after all:

Sidney Crosby congratulates Alex Ovechkin on announcing his retirement. : SNPittsburgh https://t.co/U6KfkpO4uX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 5, 2026

Jacob Fowler's gesture

On Saturday, the Rocket crushed the Cleveland Monsters 6-1 at Place Bell.

And at the end of the game, the camera was focused on Jacob Fowler… who was pointing at the scoreboard.

At first, we wondered: Was he taunting a Monsters player? Did he want to show him the game score on the screen to make fun of him?

But… there's also a theory that the goalie was pointing at the scoreboard because the final score (6-1) wasn't right. And in the video below, that's more like what he seems to be doing… because he doesn't look like a guy who's trying to mess with someone.

Instead, he looks a little annoyed:

Jacob Fowler is savage https://t.co/OwOW0jGJad — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 4, 2026

But anyway.

The important thing is that the team won… and that the goalie was able to bounce back after losing the night before.

Still, I'd be curious to know what Fowler would have to say if you showed him the clip above!

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

Elliotte Friedman on The FAN Hockey Show about #LetsGoFlyers: “They are one of the teams circling around Edvinsson.” 10/5 #NHL https://t.co/dv2JplsLNH — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 5, 2026

– Yeah!

And now, on to the home opener And now, the countdown to tomorrow's home opener #GoHabsGo https://t.co/XNfxEDajPA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 5, 2026

– Hehe.

Plans to keep #77 on the sidelines #gohabsgo https://t.co/vDi8C1WHne — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 5, 2026

– He's off to a good start this season.