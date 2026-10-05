“Several teams are interested in three Habs defensemen”

As we know, the Canadiens have a surplus of left-handed defensemen. In addition to Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhle, the team also counts on Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and Adam Engström as part of its roster.

That's quite a few guys for three or four spots, you know.

So for the past few years, it's felt like it's only a matter of time before Kent Hughes has to trim the roster. At least one of these defensemen is likely to leave sooner or later.

And according to The Fourth Period, many teams across the league are keeping an eye on these three defensemen, as those teams view them as players of interest.

A trade isn't considered imminent, but there is interest.

Fourth Period: A deal is not considered imminent…multiple teams are keeping tabs on some of the defensemen on the Canadiens' roster; Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, and Adam Engstrom are considered players of interest…according to two separate sources (10/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 5, 2026

It's worth noting that last week, David Pagnotta reported that the Nashville Predators are among the teams interested in the three defensemen. According to TFP, in addition to the Preds, the Flyers and the Ducks are two other teams looking for help on the blue line.

That doesn't necessarily mean the two teams are interested in the Canadiens' defensemen… but we know that in the past, Xhekaj has been a player of interest to the Flyers.

We'll see if the Canadiens—who also have several good right-handed defensemen in their organization (Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier, and David Reinbacher)—will end up trading one of their left-handed defensemen. And if they decide to do so, there's likely to be some demand.

It could help the team bring in reinforcements from elsewhere, you know…

In Brief

– Bad news in San Jose.

Macklin Celebrini was scratched at the last minute against the Stars due to a lower-body injury, the Sharks announced. Celebrini participated in warmups but left early and did not return. https://t.co/tqgi1jr216 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 6, 2026

– Interesting.

Jesse Marsch stands by his comments ahead of the game against the United States rc.ca/TVnjNl https://t.co/VYuMrTKZah — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 6, 2026

– Another big win for the White Sox.