Red Wings: Tickets at rock-bottom prices (so people can go around shouting to sell the club)

Nothing is going right in Detroit.

As of this writing, Dylan Larkin is still a member of the team. There's no light at the end of the tunnel for the team's former captain.

And since he doesn't want to add the Habs to his list, he's stuck there…

But now, more and more, the Red Wings are feeling the consequences of all this. The team, which hasn't made the playoffs since 1783 (I'm sure Michigan fans feel that way, anyway), is at the center of new rumors.

Simon Edvinsson is reportedly looking to sign his next contract elsewhere… and people are wondering if Alex DeBrincat, who becomes a free agent in a year, will want to stay in town.

Fans are fed up with all of this, and you can't blame them. From being a moribund team, the famous Detroit Red Wings have now become downright pathetic.

That's why I'm not surprised to see that over the weekend, the team's fans started chanting “sell the team” from the arena stands.

Some decently loud “Sell

the team” chants #LGRW

https://t.co/Fb8heEyjs9 — Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) October 4, 2026

The “good news” for the club? The chants weren't super loud because the arena wasn't full. Now that's good news!

It probably won't be any fuller for the team's next game, tomorrow night against Ottawa. And that's even though fans can get tickets for the modest sum of… $14.

The cheapest get-in price for the Detroit Red Wings' next home game against one of their biggest rivals, the Ottawa Senators, is just $14 on @TickPick Ownership needs to take action quickly, as fans continue to boycott the current Red Wings franchise. https://t.co/TygsU4F3ny — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) October 4, 2026

Fans calling on the Illitch family to sell the team know that leadership in a company starts at the top. And right now, chaos reigns in the team's front office.

But fans can remain hopeful: if they keep up the pressure, the Red Wings' owner might finally get the message. I say that because that's what happened with the Los Angeles Angels, at least.

Arte Moreno got tired of the “sell the team” chants, and that played a part in his decision to sell the Angels, according to @Ken_Rosenthal “We all know the atmosphere at the ballpark for Arte Moreno hasn't been good. I spoke to someone (Wednesday) who said he'd heard from Moreno that, yeah, the negative environment did affect him, and did kind of prompt him to do this now.” — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 5, 2026

In Brief

– The Braves won last night.

The Braves' pitchers stepped up. https://t.co/Xai8x7rsmm https://t.co/mi1PnTLf2z — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 5, 2026

– Lots of playing time for Tristan Luneau. [JdeM]

– Threatening to renegotiate no-trade clauses didn't sit well with the players.

NEW for @TheAthletic:

Gary Bettman's comments on no-trade clauses stirred up controversy. An attack on players' rights?

My latest

https://t.co/IPIQSAU8F0 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 5, 2026

– Yes.

CFL | The Alouettes and the French-language issue: a model to follow? https://t.co/IayE04kDqq — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 5, 2026

– Hehe.