Red Wings: Tickets at rock-bottom prices (so people can go around shouting to sell the club)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Red Wings: Tickets at rock-bottom prices (so people can go around shouting to sell the club)
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Nothing is going right in Detroit.

As of this writing, Dylan Larkin is still a member of the team. There's no light at the end of the tunnel for the team's former captain.

And since he doesn't want to add the Habs to his list, he's stuck there…

But now, more and more, the Red Wings are feeling the consequences of all this. The team, which hasn't made the playoffs since 1783 (I'm sure Michigan fans feel that way, anyway), is at the center of new rumors.

Simon Edvinsson is reportedly looking to sign his next contract elsewhere… and people are wondering if Alex DeBrincat, who becomes a free agent in a year, will want to stay in town.

Fans are fed up with all of this, and you can't blame them. From being a moribund team, the famous Detroit Red Wings have now become downright pathetic.

That's why I'm not surprised to see that over the weekend, the team's fans started chanting “sell the team” from the arena stands.

The “good news” for the club? The chants weren't super loud because the arena wasn't full. Now that's good news!

It probably won't be any fuller for the team's next game, tomorrow night against Ottawa. And that's even though fans can get tickets for the modest sum of… $14.

Fans calling on the Illitch family to sell the team know that leadership in a company starts at the top. And right now, chaos reigns in the team's front office.

But fans can remain hopeful: if they keep up the pressure, the Red Wings' owner might finally get the message. I say that because that's what happened with the Los Angeles Angels, at least.


In Brief

– The Braves won last night.

– Lots of playing time for Tristan Luneau. [JdeM]

– Threatening to renegotiate no-trade clauses didn't sit well with the players.

– Yes.

– Hehe.

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