MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst | Chris Sale and Alex Cora

Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst

He is not expected to undergo surgery.

Roman Anthony Expected To Avoid Offseason Surgery https://t.co/l7OyDDbvn8 pic.twitter.com/MjRkH9hWET — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 5, 2026

Aroldis Chapman's Contract

Official: He'll earn $13 million in 2027 (assuming a 162-game season, of course) with the Red Sox.

Aroldis Chapman Passes Physical, 2027 Option Vests https://t.co/uaaSH9DYWL pic.twitter.com/txsH6LFKiF — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 4, 2026

Not Much Offense

Pitchers have dominated since Saturday.

Eight teams have played 12 LDS games so far. Their combined slash line: .174/.277/.295. Yeah, it's hard to hit this time of year. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 5, 2026

Chris Sale and Alex Cora

They're still in touch.

Atlanta ace Chris Sale heaps praise on former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, saying Cora has been instrumental in shaping his “all-hands-on-deck” mentality and valuing the leadership skills that led to their 2018 World Series title.

Cora stayed in touch with Sale during the season and sent a… — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2026

The Ian Happ Situation

Will he leave Chicago?

Ian Happ can see the writing on the wall, this close to becoming a first-time free agent. Jed Hoyer says “everything's on the table” for the Cubs heading into a pivotal offseason. Where things stand in October: https://t.co/k5rrHotWqA — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) October 5, 2026

The Guardians' Offense

It all comes down to Jose Ramirez.

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