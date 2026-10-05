MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst | Chris Sale and Alex Cora

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst | Chris Sale and Alex Cora
Credit: Heavy Sports

Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst

He is not expected to undergo surgery.

Aroldis Chapman's Contract

Official: He'll earn $13 million in 2027 (assuming a 162-game season, of course) with the Red Sox.

Not Much Offense

Pitchers have dominated since Saturday.

Chris Sale and Alex Cora

They're still in touch.

The Ian Happ Situation

Will he leave Chicago?

The Guardians' Offense

It all comes down to Jose Ramirez.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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