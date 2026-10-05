MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst | Chris Sale and Alex Cora
Roman Anthony Avoids the Worst
He is not expected to undergo surgery.
Aroldis Chapman's Contract
Official: He'll earn $13 million in 2027 (assuming a 162-game season, of course) with the Red Sox.
Aroldis Chapman Passes Physical, 2027 Option Vests https://t.co/uaaSH9DYWL pic.twitter.com/txsH6LFKiF
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 4, 2026
Not Much Offense
Pitchers have dominated since Saturday.
Eight teams have played 12 LDS games so far. Their combined slash line: .174/.277/.295.
Yeah, it's hard to hit this time of year.
— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 5, 2026
Chris Sale and Alex Cora
They're still in touch.
The Ian Happ Situation
Will he leave Chicago?
The Guardians' Offense
It all comes down to Jose Ramirez.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.