Aleksander Barkov reportedly avoided the worst

Marc-Olivier Cook
Aleksander Barkov reportedly avoided the worst
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Panthers must be breathing a little easier.

Because according to the latest reports… Aleksander Barkov seems to have avoided the worst.

Imagine if he'd had to sit out the entire season, as was the case in '25–'26! 

Armando Velez, who covers the Panthers via a podcast (Locked On Panthers), shared on X that Barkov is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks due to his injury, which would allow him to return to action around Christmas or New Year's.

If that's the case, it would be good news for the Florida club.

I say “if that's the case” because there's no official confirmation on that yet. That said…

That said, Elliotte Friedman addressed the topic this afternoon (in connection with Armando Velez's post) on Sportsnet and said this:

I saw a report saying that Barkov is expected to miss up to 12 weeks. I can't confirm that… but I can assure you that he avoided the worst. – Elliotte Friedman

Everything seems to indicate, then, that the news is fairly reassuring under the circumstances for the Panthers' captain.

Of course, management and fans in Florida would have preferred to avoid all of this… but oh well. At least they won't have to worry about Barkov missing another full season, and that's what matters in the end.

We know just how important he is to the team, after all. We saw it in '25–'26: he didn't play a single game, and the Panthers—who had to deal with other injuries—finished the season ranked 25th in the NHL standings…


In a nutshell

– That would have been nice.

– That's crazy.

– Yeah.

– Read more:

– Interesting…

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