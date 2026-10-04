Rumor Corner: Alex DeBrincat Could Also Leave Detroit

In Detroit, there have been plenty of trade rumors since Dylan Larkin requested a trade.

Yesterday, we learned that young defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is still a restricted free agent, would like to leave the Red Wings.

You know, when things aren't going well…

Anyway, after Larkin and Edvinsson, there could be free agent Alex DeBrincat next, as Max Bultman of The Athletic explains.

DeBrincat's family is from the Detroit area, so naturally, he wouldn't want to leave. However, the chaos caused by Larkin and Edvinsson certainly isn't helping the situation.

Max Bultman: I've long felt that Alex DeBrincat would stay in Detroit, and I'd still lean that way; but it's hard to imagine that the Red Wings' mess this summer (which is now spilling over into the season) is helping – The Athletic (10/1)

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NHLRR: DeBrincat's family is from the area, and he has long expressed his desire to remain a Red Wing; initial negotiations under Yzerman were reportedly unproductive — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 4, 2026

Clearly, things aren't going well in Detroit, and the change in GM might not change anything for these three players: the damage has already been done.

Steve Yzerman is no longer the team's GM, and Detroit still hasn't found a replacement. When it takes this long, you have to assume that all is not well in Detroit.

Once the Wings find a new GM, things could start to shift—for better or for worse. For now, interim GM Shawn Horcoff may have to make some changes before a new GM arrives.

Things need to change in Detroit, because it won't be long before other players want to leave the team.

We shouldn't wait until Moritz Seider wants to leave, too.

Elias Pettersson's start to the season makes him even more attractive

Elias Pettersson has already racked up 102 points in a single season. He's still young and could very well do it again if everything goes well.

In recent seasons, things have been much tougher for EP40, but this season, he's a completely different player.

First, he has scored two goals (on the power play) and recorded three assists in just three games.

In addition, he's also dished out 16 hits in his last two games.

Truly, we're seeing the Pettersson of old again.

EP40's eighth hit of the night results in a goal https://t.co/NxN4XdCYpe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

A few days ago, Nick Kypreos mentioned that teams were showing increasing interest in the left-handed center, but it's safe to say that with this start to the season, he's becoming even more attractive.

In his first trade board of the new season, @RealKyper takes a look across the NHL at the top candidates to be traded, plus several other players to watch. https://t.co/c6cSL4Rkeh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 24, 2026

Let's see if the Canucks will be tempted to trade him.

Dylan Larkin's trade list reportedly expanded

Dylan Larkin is certainly the player who's been making the most headlines since his trade request.

We recently saw Larkin get booed loudly by Wings fans when he was introduced at the season opener.

Seeing this from his own fans leads us to believe he really has no choice but to expand his list of teams, because he needs to get out of there as soon as possible.

Darren Dreger recently mentioned that he has expanded his list of teams, but also that the list known to the public may not be accurate.

Darren Dreger: Regarding Dylan Larkin's trade request: There's been an expanded list, but what I've been told by both the team and the agent is that what's out there in the public regarding the [teams] on the list…isn't accurate – First Up (10/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 4, 2026

Let's see who will be leaving Detroit this season.

In a nutshell

– Indeed.

An inspiring performance by Nick Suzuki https://t.co/JW5v4veM1P — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 4, 2026

– Worth a read.

If the Dodgers have one weakness, it's at the closer position. https://t.co/KHoWDOJmfU https://t.co/fN2ftkfX9W — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 4, 2026

– Wow.