Luis Arraez: A $100 million deal this winter?

In addition to being selected to the All-Star Game four times, Luis Arraez has three batting titles to his credit. This season, the 29-year-old finished with a .310 batting average, one point behind Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the National League batting title.

Yet last winter, Arraez had a really hard time landing a decent contract. It seems, however, that this won't be the case during the upcoming offseason.

In fact, according to what an American League team executive told FanSided, Arraez could land a five-year, $100 million contract as a free agent.

A rival executive told me that Luis Arraez could land a 5-year, $100 million deal in free agency this winter . For FanSided: https://t.co/1qCuGC0v7g — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) September 29, 2026

That would give Arraez no less than $20 million per year, which would be the third-highest salary among second basemen, behind Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve ($25 million each) and Nico Hoerner ($23.5 million).

Speaking of Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, the anonymous executive compared Arraez to him, as both are 29 years old and have similar offensive profiles. Hoerner signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension with the Cubs last March.

The Toronto Blue Jays could be looking to sign Arraez this winter to replace second baseman Ernie Clement. It's not that Clement isn't getting the job done—far from it—but general manager Ross Atkins has stated that his protégé must earn the starting spot at second base by 2027.

Atkins hasn't ruled out Clement, but he said Clement could be an important everyday player or a 500-at-bat hitter who doesn't start every game.

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