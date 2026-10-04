Here’s what could help break the deadlock in the Connor Hellebuyck situation

The Connor Hellebuyck saga is really dragging on longer than it should; it's about to become a never-ending story in Winnipeg.

After eleven years with the Jets organization, the goaltender privately requested a trade at the end of last season—which was a rather difficult one for him and his team—before speaking out publicly in late August.

However, in the meantime, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been unable to trade Hellebuyck, and the situation has escalated to the point where the Manitoba club suspended him for training camp and the start of the season.

It's surprising, though, that the Jets haven't been able to find a taker for a three-time Vezina Trophy winner—including two consecutive wins recently, in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.

Not to mention his outstanding performance at the Olympic Games in February, which helped the United States win the gold medal.

The problem is that Winnipeg is adamant about getting a goaltender in return for Hellebuyck. It's understandable that the team doesn't want to trade one of the league's best goaltenders without ensuring they remain strong in net.

However, by the time Hellebuyck publicly requested a trade, most teams had already sorted out their goaltending situations, as we saw several goalies change teams during the offseason.

The Jets have clearly arrived late to the party.

However, according to Elliotte Friedman, one factor could break the current deadlock in Winnipeg.

It involves the performances of their current goaltending duo, Stuart Skinner and, especially, Clay Stevenson, whom the Jets recently acquired via waivers, primarily to fill in for Hellebuyck.

Although he doesn't have much NHL experience—with only five starts—Stevenson performed well last year with the Capitals, posting a record of three wins and one loss, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage.

If he can maintain those kinds of stats in Winnipeg, the 27-year-old goaltender could very well help his general manager trade Hellebuyck without necessarily getting a goaltender in return.

Skinner could also be a game-changer, but even though he had a good game today (a 3-2 win over Detroit), I get the feeling that Stevenson could be a surprise for the Jets.

In fact, Stevenson could very well make his first start with his new team tomorrow night, when the Jets play their second game in two days against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

In a Nutshell

– Solid performance.

Beware of the local guy @GallagherGlobal | #GoJetsGo https://t.co/HghPhd9eVa — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 4, 2026

– That didn't last long.

No sooner back than gone again https://t.co/CWjVjQrWPD — RDS (@RDSca) October 4, 2026

– A recurring problem in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid's offense can win games for the Oilers, but their defense and goaltending can lose them just as quickly, writes @thejimparsons: https://t.co/0YFayeG0YD — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 4, 2026

– The offense needs to get going.

Cam Schlittler hopes to benefit from some offensive support https://t.co/7Dc0OoExYK — RDS (@RDSca) October 4, 2026

– Several contracts to work out.