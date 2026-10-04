A team from the CH division might be interested in Simon Edvinsson

The Canadiens don't need the teams in their division to get any better.

Especially not after already seeing Kirill Marchenko trade to the Maple Leafs a few days ago.

But now another Habs rival could take advantage of the Red Wings' struggles to land a big name. After a strong start to the season with two wins in three games, the Bruins could be a team to watch in the Simon Edvinsson trade talks.

During his appearance on the “Sekeres and Price” podcast, Jeff Marek first mentioned the Hurricanes as a team that might make a move for the 23-year-old defenseman. He then added Boston to the mix.

Marek specifically discussed the possibility of making a hostile offer for Edvinsson. In his view, a team could take advantage of the current situation in Detroit to put the Wings in a particularly uncomfortable position.

The Hurricanes, too, represent an intriguing destination.

After all, Alexander Nikishin also finds himself in a complicated situation in Carolina. Why not imagine the two teams trying to resolve their respective problems in a single trade?

There's no indication that the two organizations are discussing a trade involving Edvinsson and Nikishin. But when two such talented young defensemen find themselves in unique contractual situations at the same time, the idea is at least worth considering.

Boston, on the other hand, would be a much less appealing scenario for the Habs.

The Bruins have been looking to improve their defensive corps for quite some time, and Edvinsson would give them a young defenseman capable of playing significant minutes right away.

Marek believes that Edvinsson is currently more of a second-pair defenseman, but he also points out how well he performed when he was paired with Moritz Seider.

At 23, he could continue to develop.

With Toronto having already added Marchenko, Montreal would certainly prefer not to see Boston, in turn, take advantage of another organization's misfortune to improve its own roster.

Even if it means Edvinsson leaves Detroit, the Habs would certainly prefer to see him switch divisions.

Because a problem for the Wings that becomes a solution for the Bruins doesn't make things any easier for Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Supra wins.

5–0 Supra (against the worst team in the CPL). Big win. The Supra's playoff hopes remain alive. The coaching change—at an opportune moment, it must be said—is paying off. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2026

– Brad Marchand is back.

Brad Marchand is set to make his season debut against the Ducks, head coach Paul Maurice announced Marchand has not played since March 6 and underwent surgery during the offseason. https://t.co/hkMjjBu2v0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

– Vincent Trocheck is honored upon his return to New York.

The Rangers honor Vincent Trocheck on his return to New York https://t.co/yU8pCGoct1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

– Wow!

Incredible finish to the game against Mason Miller. https://t.co/1JHKWz7sxm https://t.co/PsKYgIbQa6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 4, 2026

– Yeah, that's cheap.