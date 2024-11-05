Pagnotta: “Savard and Evans will be at the top of some teams’ lists”

The trade deadline isn’t tomorrow or next week.

But with the Canadiens off to a great start, some are already thinking about which Habs players could be traded between now and March 7.In particular, David Pagnotta has named four guys who should be of interest to other NHL teams in the coming months.In a video clip, the informant mentions Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, David Savard and Jake Evans.

Ultimately, it makes sense because these players are in the final year of their contracts. They’ll be free as a bird on July 1.

But where it gets interesting is when Pagnotta says he thinks Savard and Evans are going to be at the top of some teams’ lists.

Both guys have nice value… And Pagnotta doesn’t rule out the possibility of Kent Hughes getting his hands on a first-round pick for the defenseman if the Habs GM ever decides to trade him :

#Smashville still can’t get going. Is panic setting in? @KatePettersen_ dives into The Latest, presented by @CCMHockey, with me & @DennisTFP, as we touch on the Preds’ frustrations, the rolling #GoKingsGo, available #GoHabsGo trade pieces, and the #Isles exploring the market. pic.twitter.com/nT8FqUDKbS – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 5, 2024

On the other hand, you have to understand that things have time to change.The Canadiens-although it would be surprising-could start stringing together wins, and if that happens, the chances of Kent Hughes moving to trade one of his top players will be slim.

Because let’s remember one thing: management’s goal is to be in the mix until the end to see if the club progresses. Trading Savard or Evans is a bit of a distortion of that plan.

But just knowing that these two players could be important pieces on the market in the eyes of certain clubs opens doors for Kent Hughes, because it would mean that teams would be ready to pay the big price.

We know that the Montreal GM isn’t going to give his players away for free… But if the price is excellent, maybe he’ll be tempted to let one of his big pieces leave by way of a transaction.

We’ll have to wait and see.

Overtime

– Max Jones is on waivers.

Max Jones (BOS) on waivers – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 5, 2024

– Max Domi finds himself on the Leafs’ first line.

Though Max Domi’s impact on the third line hasn’t resonated, slotting in to center the top line in the absence of Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews provides him with a significant opportunity to change course.(@lukefoxjukebox) https://t.co/UFmtk5gUTD – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 5, 2024

– Bizarre!

Marchy truly lights up the rink Morning skate’s buzzin in San Jose! pic.twitter.com/d9zYhWierJ – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 5, 2024

– All the better.

Jonathan Huberdeau even helped him find a house! https://t.co/JhpTPBslQN – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 5, 2024

– Huge acquisition for the Commanders.