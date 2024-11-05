Canucks join the list of clubs looking for a defenseman

It’s been just under a month since the NHL season began, and already, there are clubs with specific needs.

It’s rare to see this at this time of year, usually because it’s harder for teams to make moves, but it’s obviously different this season.

The Canadiens and Islanders are among the teams looking to acquire a defenseman, and we can also add the Canucks to that list.

Elliotte Friedman’s information was shared by Rick Dhaliwal, who covers Canucks activities for The Athletic.

That said, Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations in Vancouver, is hard at work right now seeing what’s available on the market.

The Canucks are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, but management still wants to improve in that area because they feel it’s time to make a big push.

The club’s window is open and they want to take advantage of it:

Elliotte Friedman on the Canucks on the trade market: They are looking for defenseman, what is out there and what is available. Rutherford is fly fishing, checking the market.

Also I don’t think Lekkerimäki is far away from getting a look in VAN. – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) November 5, 2024

The Canucks, the Canadiens, the Islanders…

There are teams lining up right now to get their hands on a defenseman, and it makes me think Kent Hughes will pass.Why do I say that?

Because, knowing that there aren’t many defensemen available at this point in the season, the team that’s willing to lose one of its defensemen is going to want to create a bidding war.

And if there’s a bidding war, I think Kent Hughes will withdraw from the race because we know he’s not ready to pay the big price and sacrifice elements to help his club now.

It’s just not part of his plan.

Things are different for the Canucks and the Islanders because there are specific expectations for both clubs: both New York and Vancouver want to be in the playoffs.

That means these clubs will be more aggressive on the market… And it means they’ll be willing to pay the price to improve immediately, unlike the Canadiens.

