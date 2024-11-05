Kirby Dach’s mother moved in with him to help with his rehabilitation.Auteur: David Miller
“Poor guy…”
She came from Alberta to take care of me. She cooked me homemade meals, which is always good. – Kirby Dach
His father also came to help him after his operation, and he says he’s grateful to have had that chance, because his family is important to him.
The interview I’m talking about can be found right here:
It reminds me a little of Lane Hutson’s situation.
The little defenseman isn’t injured, but his mother lives with him in Montreal while he’s in his first year with the pros.
A mother’s support is indispensable… And the players take advantage of it as much as possible.
It’s a good thing.
In the LDT interview, Dach also says that it was when he arrived in Montreal that he rediscovered his love for the game. He felt like giving up sometimes in Chicago because the Hawks didn’t put him in a situation where he could be successful, and he was happy to have the opportunity to play in a big market like the Canadiens.
It’s a great way to learn more about the Canadiens player who’s having his beard trimmed… and it’s refreshing!
