Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kirby Dach’s mother moved in with him to help with his rehabilitation.

 Auteur: David Miller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kirby Dach’s mother moved in with him to help with his rehabilitation.
When Kirby Dach was injured in the second game of the 23-24 season, we all said the same thing.

“Poor guy…”

After all, Dach has been battling injuries since the very beginning of his National League career. And in the context of how dominant he looked at practice camp last year, the timing of the injury was even less ideal.

But Kirby was able to rise to the challenge and is back healthy today after a long period of rehabilitation.

In an interview with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, he explains that he was able to count on the support of his mother, who came to help him do things while he was having difficulty walking.

She came from Alberta to take care of me. She cooked me homemade meals, which is always good. – Kirby Dach

His father also came to help him after his operation, and he says he’s grateful to have had that chance, because his family is important to him.

The interview I’m talking about can be found right here:

It reminds me a little of Lane Hutson’s situation.

The little defenseman isn’t injured, but his mother lives with him in Montreal while he’s in his first year with the pros.

A mother’s support is indispensable… And the players take advantage of it as much as possible.

It’s a good thing.

In the LDT interview, Dach also says that it was when he arrived in Montreal that he rediscovered his love for the game. He felt like giving up sometimes in Chicago because the Hawks didn’t put him in a situation where he could be successful, and he was happy to have the opportunity to play in a big market like the Canadiens.

In closing, I really recommend listening to the video of the discussion between Kirby Dach and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

It’s a great way to learn more about the Canadiens player who’s having his beard trimmed… and it’s refreshing!


Overtime

– Good words for Max Domi.

– Lane Hutson is my pick.

– I love the irony of this tweet.

– Logical.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content