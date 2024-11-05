Arber Xhekaj is signing many cards… from Costco!Auteur: Michael Johnson
Arber Xhekaj’s reputation is well established.
Canadiens fans have fallen in love with him because of his style of play… But also because of his story.
That said, hearing Arber Xhekaj say that he’s already signed a lot of Costco membership cards since his NHL debut is really funny.
And no, it’s not a joke:
Arber and Florian Xhekaj tell us about their funniest signatures @memorableAUT pic.twitter.com/l8OL1Rt8Zw
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 5, 2024
During a signing session over the weekend, HFTV’s Cédrik Séguin tried to play a joke on him by asking him to sign his Costco card.
That’s when Arber told him he’s already used to being asked that question.
Arber’s little brother, Florian, says he’s already been asked to sign a supporter’s forehead… with a permanent sharpie.
He hesitated at first, but the child’s parents gave him the go-ahead.
