Arber Xhekaj is signing many cards… from Costco!

Arber Xhekaj’s reputation is well established.

Canadiens fans have fallen in love with him because of his style of play… But also because of his story.

After all, when it was revealed that he was working at Costco before starting his career in the NHL so he could pay for ice time to practice during the pandemic, a lot of ink was spilled.Since then, whenever Xhekaj is mentioned, many make Costco connections, which is to be expected.

That said, hearing Arber Xhekaj say that he’s already signed a lot of Costco membership cards since his NHL debut is really funny.

And no, it’s not a joke:

Arber and Florian Xhekaj tell us about their funniest signatures @memorableAUT pic.twitter.com/l8OL1Rt8Zw – HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 5, 2024

During a signing session over the weekend, HFTV’s Cédrik Séguin tried to play a joke on him by asking him to sign his Costco card.

That’s when Arber told him he’s already used to being asked that question.

Arber’s little brother, Florian, says he’s already been asked to sign a supporter’s forehead… with a permanent sharpie.

He hesitated at first, but the child’s parents gave him the go-ahead.

Overtime

All this to say that the two Xhekaj brothers are gaining in popularity in Montreal, and fan requests for autographs are a little bizarre.That said, these requests will continue to get weirder if the brothers stay in town for long and are able to establish themselves as impact players with the club.

– Good news.

Michael Hage didn’t play last Saturday due to an injury but it looks like he was back at practice for Michigan yesterday pic.twitter.com/07ZSQ32PzU – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2024

– To be continued…

Québécois reportedly coveted elsewhere in NHL.https://t.co/GfBzjJ7D8u – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 5, 2024

– That goes without saying.