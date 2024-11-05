Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
NHL 25: Martin St-Louis’ character is a dud

 Andrew Taylor
I don’t know what EA Sports has against the Canadiens, but it seems to me that the company doesn’t like the club very much.

Why do I say that?

Because before the season, EA unveiled its players, and let’s just say they didn’t do a particularly good job with Nick Suzuki’s character.

A few days ago, the game confirmed the addition of head coaches in NHL 25.

Of the other three major sports, NHL was the only one with random coaches. There was, of course, the New England Patriots while Bill Bellichick was at the helm of the Pats, but oh well.

So it’s a big step forward for the video game, but unfortunately, he missed it with the graphics. Martin St-Louis looks pretty weird.

Far from a masterpiece, let’s say…

His face as a player in NHL 09 was better done.

But he’s far from the worst.

Indeed, that title goes to John Tortorella, who looks more like Colonel Sanders than John Tortorella…


This content was created with the help of AI.

