NHL 25: Martin St-Louis’ character is a dud

NHL 25: Martin St-Louis’ character is a dudAuteur: Andrew Taylor
I don’t know what EA Sports has against the Canadiens, but it seems to me that the company doesn’t like the club very much.
Because before the season, EA unveiled its players, and let’s just say they didn’t do a particularly good job with Nick Suzuki’s character.
Nick Suzuki in #NHL25 ladies and gentlemen…
– (@ffsPrice) August 23, 2024
So it’s a big step forward for the video game, but unfortunately, he missed it with the graphics. Martin St-Louis looks pretty weird.
Coach Marty meme face from EA’s NHL 25 pic.twitter.com/AUd1Ry3iZH
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2024
Far from a masterpiece, let’s say…
Martin St. Louis and Rod Brind’Amour, NHL 09 vs. NHL 25 pic.twitter.com/3P3v9Y9kju
– JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 5, 2024
But he’s far from the worst.
Indeed, that title goes to John Tortorella, who looks more like Colonel Sanders than John Tortorella…
A first look at John Tortorella in #NHL25 #LetsGoFlyers @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/VxQmKJu7TP
– The Flyers Zone (@TheFlyersZone) November 4, 2024
