NHL 25: Martin St-Louis’ character is a dud

I don’t know what EA Sports has against the Canadiens, but it seems to me that the company doesn’t like the club very much.

Why do I say that?

Because before the season, EA unveiled its players, and let’s just say they didn’t do a particularly good job with Nick Suzuki’s character.

A few days ago, the game confirmed the addition of head coaches in NHL 25.Of the other three major sports, NHL was the only one with random coaches. There was, of course, the New England Patriots while Bill Bellichick was at the helm of the Pats, but oh well.

So it’s a big step forward for the video game, but unfortunately, he missed it with the graphics. Martin St-Louis looks pretty weird.

Coach Marty meme face from EA’s NHL 25 pic.twitter.com/AUd1Ry3iZH – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2024

Far from a masterpiece, let’s say…

Martin St. Louis and Rod Brind’Amour, NHL 09 vs. NHL 25 pic.twitter.com/3P3v9Y9kju – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 5, 2024

His face as a player in NHL 09 was better done.

But he’s far from the worst.

Indeed, that title goes to John Tortorella, who looks more like Colonel Sanders than John Tortorella…

Overtime

– Surprising though.

Max Pacioretty is leading the Toronto Maple Leafs in Hits and Hits/Game. It’s been a great fit but his physicality is a difference maker. #Patch pic.twitter.com/5Iq6134Ns4 – Allan Walsh (@walsha) November 5, 2024

– Oh no?

“I’m sure in the minds of the Habs, their tandem for this year wasn’t Montembeault and Primeau!” – @GeorgesLaraque

What do you think? #ch #habs #hockey pic.twitter.com/rBYtVrHnmP – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 5, 2024

– Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t the same player he was in Florida. [JdM]

– Good news.

He should be ready for camp. https://t.co/wHJHqmONNS – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 5, 2024

– To listen.

It’s time for #TellementHockey! With @MLeclerc_Hockey @GasconAlexandre and @AlexKoop On the menu : One job at a time

Another big week on the horizon

Bruins lacking leadership? Available on Ohdio: https: //t.co/AWhBqSsF5s

And on YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/2qONJtJr1S – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 6, 2024

– Auston Matthews’ absence doesn’t affect him.