Your daily dose of hockey
Jean Perron expects Martin St-Louis to resign before Christmas

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
When things aren’t going well for the Canadiens, many fans and public figures take the liberty of strongly criticizing everything that’s going on in the organization. After the Canadiens’ poor start to the season, it’s now Martin St-Louis who’s getting all the negative attention.

Appearing on Radio X on Monday, former Canadiens head coach Jean Perron had a few words to say about St-Louis.

Perron had to decide whether Patrick Roy or Martin St-Louis would lose his job first. His immediate answer was St-Louis, without hesitation, but he believes that the Canadiens’ head coach will not be fired.

He thinks St-Louis will resign by Christmas.

He’s convinced that St-Louis will tell Kent Hughes that Pascal Vincent would do a better job than him and that he’ll leave. We agree that would be surprising.

Listening to Perron, you’d think St-Louis was the worst head coach in NHL history. It’s one criticism after another.

Perron believes that the Canadiens are far from heading for the mix, but rather that the team is headed for the NHL’s four worst teams. However, he didn’t mention whether he thinks this is just for this season, or whether he believes this is a situation the Habs will find themselves in for a long time to come.

According to the former coach, St-Louis’s idea of punitive practice wasn’t a good one. “In his day, he made his players do two practices a day to punish them.

However, Perron is not alone in believing that Martin St-Louis may soon resign. Towards the end of October, Jean-Charles Lajoie also expressed the idea that the Canadiens’ head coach might resign.

Except that according to JiC, St-Louis would resign because Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton wouldn’t fire him. Now that’s something Perron didn’t address when talking about the Canadiens’ head coach.

Another point to address is the fact that Perron thinks St-Louis should punish big players who perform poorly.

A struggling Kirby Dach, even if he’s coming back from injury, might get the message with a few sanctions, for example.

Despite all this negative attention, let’s not forget what Elliotte Friedman explained in the last episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast. According to him, St-Louis is a combative person who performs extremely well when faced with combativeness.

It remains to be seen who will be right, but St-Louis does need to make some changes to get the Canadiens back on track.


This content was created with the help of AI.

