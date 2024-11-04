David Pastrnak benched for third period

David Pastrnak benched for third periodAuteur: Jennifer Davis
Sunday’s slate concluded with Leon Draisaitl and Connor Bedard each posting three points to help the @EdmontonOilers and @NHLBlackhawks skate to road victories.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4gjOyWZ9mu pic.twitter.com/tbZE2mhi6d
Pasta didn’t see a shift in the 3rd due to “a coach’s decision”. pic.twitter.com/dLYEkK9x8c
For those curious as to what moment specifically lead to Jim Montgomery benching David Pastrnak in the 3rd – Notice the situation, score, time on the clock, and momentum that would have gone the other way due to a careless, trying to do it all yourself, turnover. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FJTnGgJAPj
It’s a second consecutive shutout for Boston.
Alex Ovechkin’s net alert!
He’s now just 34 goals away from catching Wayne Gretzky and 35 away from surpassing him.
A patented Ovi one-timer for career goal No. 860!
He’s now only 35 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky. pic.twitter.com/r1LJdw3rko
I was one of those who didn’t believe who was going to break the record this season, but I have to admit, he’s well on his way. It will be an incredible moment when he scores his 895th career goal.
Despite the captain’s brilliance, the Caps lost to a team on fire. The Hurricanes, with a 4-2 victory, have won their last six games.
The @Canes win their sixth straight game! pic.twitter.com/xcYT6oqfUq
In the win, Kyle Connor picked up another point to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 12. He is four games away from breaking Patrik Laine’s record.
Kyle Connor (9-10-19 in 12 GP) extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 12 games. The only player to post a longer run at any time in a season with the @NHLJets / Thrashers: Patrik Laine (15 GP from Feb. 16-March 18, 2018).#NHLStats: https://t.co/4gjOyWZ9mu pic.twitter.com/Xxk1LJse0D
Connor isn’t the only one having a good season.
The Dazzling Dane pic.twitter.com/hfp26e5wn6
Winnipeg is on a pretty exceptional roll… even if a goal that should never have been accepted was. And Jets fans were angry.
After coaches challenge, it was ruled there was NO goaltender interference on this Tampa goal.
Right or wrong call? pic.twitter.com/aCLWtXr96R
WHAT A SAVE BY SOROKIN! pic.twitter.com/JSftHoXlrT
Glovely stuff from Igor pic.twitter.com/iaX2Bj5k27
That’s goal No. 200 of Vincent Trocheck’s career! #NHLStats: https://t.co/Ty6jCH6jCp
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/K2h6YmQHeY
#Flames drop to 1-5-0 in their last 6 after a 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Calgary threatened in the dying moments of the game, but Edmonton took advantage of a deserted cage to nail their opponents’ coffin shut.
Close chances, an empty net goal, and then some extra curriculars…
You have to love the Battle of Alberta pic.twitter.com/PFhEPYuSgc
It only took Drai 20 seconds to get on the board pic.twitter.com/pmxNGBQTk9
Zach Hyman = CLUTCH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/Ct39Fwuf1S
– That’s what I call going for the net.
Kyle Palmieri finds the back of the net… literally pic.twitter.com/nZmpivF3ee
– Jack Edwards honored.
The Bruins honored Jack Edwards before tonight’s game and put his “from high above the ice” quote above the broadcast booth where he called games for 19 years pic.twitter.com/86TCtf6JEP
– PLD and Dmitry Orlov have had it out for each other.
“He’s a Hurricane now and you gotta love it”
Orlov (long-time Capital) takes a stick up high and gives Pierre-Luc Dubois a shove to the face- the pair keep jawing at each other after pic.twitter.com/E5rIggyy9e
– Victory for the Wild.
THE WILD TAKE THE WIN.
Matt Boldy scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/nRqXfIYUrT
– Strong games for four forwards.
