David Pastrnak benched for third period

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
A fine evening of hockey last Sunday.

14 teams were in action.

Here are the highlights and results:

1. David Pastrnak benched in third

The Bruins defeated the Kraken 2-0 last night.

A happy evening for all Bruins players, then? Not for David Pastrnak. For reasons unknown (Jim Montgomery was very vague in his post-game comments), Pasta was benched in the third period.

Is it for that missed zone entry early in the game?

Did he arrive late for a meeting or practice this week?

The Czech still finished the game with seven shots on goal and 14:21 of playing time.

No points, however.

In the win, Jeremy Swayman recorded a 23-save shutout.

It’s a second consecutive shutout for Boston.

2. Fourth straight game with a goal for Alexander Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin’s net alert!

The Russian scored in a fourth consecutive game yesterday for his seventh goal of the season, his 860th career goal.

He’s now just 34 goals away from catching Wayne Gretzky and 35 away from surpassing him.

Ovi is on track to score 52 goals this season.

I was one of those who didn’t believe who was going to break the record this season, but I have to admit, he’s well on his way. It will be an incredible moment when he scores his 895th career goal.

Despite the captain’s brilliance, the Caps lost to a team on fire. The Hurricanes, with a 4-2 victory, have won their last six games.

3. 12 straight one-point games for Kyle Connor

In 12 games this season, the Winnipeg Jets have lost just once.

Yesterday, they won again, this time by a score of 7-4 against the Lightning.

In the win, Kyle Connor picked up another point to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 12. He is four games away from breaking Patrik Laine’s record.

Connor isn’t the only one having a good season.

With 17 points in 12 games, Nikolaj Ehlers is playing very well. Yesterday, he became the Dane with the most points in NHL history.

Winnipeg is on a pretty exceptional roll… even if a goal that should never have been accepted was. And Jets fans were angry.

4. Goalkeepers headline in New York

Yesterday afternoon (1pm), the two New York teams faced off at Madison Square Garden.

In the end, it was the Rangers who came out on top, 5-2.

Both goalkeepers shone in this match. First, Ilya Sorokin made a great save in the first period.

Then, Anders Lee was robbed of a goal by Igor Shesterkin.

What a save!

Shesterkin finally finished the match with 35 saves.

In the win, Vincent Trocheck scored the 200th goal of his career.

5. Oilers win the battle of Alberta

Late in the evening, the Oilers and Flames faced off in the ever-popular Battle of Alberta.

In the end, it was the Oilers who came out on top, 4-2.

Calgary is now 1-5-0 in its last six games. Good for the Habs!

Calgary threatened in the dying moments of the game, but Edmonton took advantage of a deserted cage to nail their opponents’ coffin shut.

The match had started very well for the visitors.

As early as the 20th second, Leon Draisaitl broke the ice.

Midway through the third period, Zach Hyman scored the winning goal.

His second of the season. He scored 54 the previous year.


Extension

– That’s what I call going for the net.

– Jack Edwards honored.

– PLD and Dmitry Orlov have had it out for each other.

– Victory for the Wild.

– Strong games for four forwards.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Two games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)

This content was created with the help of AI.

