David Pastrnak benched for third period

1. David Pastrnak benched in third

Pasta didn’t see a shift in the 3rd due to “a coach’s decision”. pic.twitter.com/dLYEkK9x8c – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2024

For those curious as to what moment specifically lead to Jim Montgomery benching David Pastrnak in the 3rd – Notice the situation, score, time on the clock, and momentum that would have gone the other way due to a careless, trying to do it all yourself, turnover. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FJTnGgJAPj – Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) November 4, 2024

A fine evening of hockey last Sunday.14 teams were in action.Here are the highlights and results:The Bruins defeated the Kraken 2-0 last night.A happy evening for all Bruins players, then? Not for David Pastrnak. For reasons unknown (Jim Montgomery was very vague in his post-game comments), Pasta was benched in the third period.Is it for that missed zone entry early in the game?Did he arrive late for a meeting or practice this week?The Czech still finished the game with seven shots on goal and 14:21 of playing time.No points, however.In the win, Jeremy Swayman recorded a 23-save shutout.

It’s a second consecutive shutout for Boston.

2. Fourth straight game with a goal for Alexander Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin’s net alert!

The Russian scored in a fourth consecutive game yesterday for his seventh goal of the season, his 860th career goal.

He’s now just 34 goals away from catching Wayne Gretzky and 35 away from surpassing him.

A patented Ovi one-timer for career goal No. 860! He’s now only 35 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky. pic.twitter.com/r1LJdw3rko – NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2024

Ovi is on track to score 52 goals this season.

I was one of those who didn’t believe who was going to break the record this season, but I have to admit, he’s well on his way. It will be an incredible moment when he scores his 895th career goal.

Despite the captain’s brilliance, the Caps lost to a team on fire. The Hurricanes, with a 4-2 victory, have won their last six games.

3. 12 straight one-point games for Kyle Connor

In 12 games this season, the Winnipeg Jets have lost just once.Yesterday, they won again, this time by a score of 7-4 against the Lightning.

In the win, Kyle Connor picked up another point to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 12. He is four games away from breaking Patrik Laine’s record.

Kyle Connor (9-10-19 in 12 GP) extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 12 games. The only player to post a longer run at any time in a season with the @NHLJets / Thrashers: Patrik Laine (15 GP from Feb. 16-March 18, 2018).#NHLStats: https://t.co/4gjOyWZ9mu pic.twitter.com/Xxk1LJse0D – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 3, 2024

Connor isn’t the only one having a good season.

With 17 points in 12 games, Nikolaj Ehlers is playing very well. Yesterday, he became the Dane with the most points in NHL history.

Winnipeg is on a pretty exceptional roll… even if a goal that should never have been accepted was. And Jets fans were angry.

After coaches challenge, it was ruled there was NO goaltender interference on this Tampa goal. Right or wrong call? pic.twitter.com/aCLWtXr96R – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 3, 2024

4. Goalkeepers headline in New York

WHAT A SAVE BY SOROKIN! pic.twitter.com/JSftHoXlrT – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2024

Glovely stuff from Igor pic.twitter.com/iaX2Bj5k27 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2024

5. Oilers win the battle of Alberta

#Flames drop to 1-5-0 in their last 6 after a 4-2 loss to the Oilers. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 4, 2024

Yesterday afternoon (1pm), the two New York teams faced off at Madison Square Garden.In the end, it was the Rangers who came out on top, 5-2.Both goalkeepers shone in this match. First, Ilya Sorokin made a great save in the first period.Then, Anders Lee was robbed of a goal by Igor Shesterkin.What a save!Shesterkin finally finished the match with 35 saves.In the win, Vincent Trocheck scored the 200th goal of his career.Late in the evening, the Oilers and Flames faced off in the ever-popular Battle of Alberta.In the end, it was the Oilers who came out on top, 4-2.Calgary is now 1-5-0 in its last six games. Good for the Habs!

Calgary threatened in the dying moments of the game, but Edmonton took advantage of a deserted cage to nail their opponents’ coffin shut.

Close chances, an empty net goal, and then some extra curriculars… You have to love the Battle of Alberta pic.twitter.com/PFhEPYuSgc – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2024

It only took Drai 20 seconds to get on the board pic.twitter.com/pmxNGBQTk9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2024

The match had started very well for the visitors.As early as the 20th second, Leon Draisaitl broke the ice.Midway through the third period, Zach Hyman scored the winning goal.His second of the season. He scored 54 the previous year.

– That’s what I call going for the net.

Kyle Palmieri finds the back of the net… literally pic.twitter.com/nZmpivF3ee – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2024

– Jack Edwards honored.

The Bruins honored Jack Edwards before tonight’s game and put his “from high above the ice” quote above the broadcast booth where he called games for 19 years pic.twitter.com/86TCtf6JEP – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2024

– PLD and Dmitry Orlov have had it out for each other.

“He’s a Hurricane now and you gotta love it” Orlov (long-time Capital) takes a stick up high and gives Pierre-Luc Dubois a shove to the face- the pair keep jawing at each other after pic.twitter.com/E5rIggyy9e – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2024

– Victory for the Wild.

THE WILD TAKE THE WIN. Matt Boldy scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/nRqXfIYUrT – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2024

– Strong games for four forwards.

