It’s worrying to hear that there seems to be a lack of understanding of the system by the Habs player

In Montreal, things aren’t going well for the Canadiens.

But in Laval, just the opposite is true: the Rocket has dominated since the start of the season, winning eight of its first nine games.

How do you explain this? Vincent Demuy, the Rocket’s game analyst (BPM Sports), may have put his finger on the problem…

Demuy was on the Montreal sports station this morning to talk about the Rocket’s weekend, and he shared an interesting observation.

His impression, lately, is that the players who have been demoted to Laval since the start of the season have arrived downstairs a bit mixed up.

There seems to be a lack of understanding of the system at the Canadiens… But that’s not the case at the Rocket:

“All the players we’re sending to Laval this year it looks like there are some bad habits to undo” -@VDemuy, Rocket game analyst pic.twitter.com/nCsp1w1EPT – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 4, 2024

On the bright side, it allows the young players to swim like fish in water in Laval.

They feel comfortable with the system and with the coach’s strategies (which are the same as in Montreal, according to Pascal Vincent) and it shows in the club’s results.

But on the other hand… Hearing this is worrying when you think about what’s going on with the Habs.

If the guys can’t understand what Martin St-Louis wants, it’s not going to work on the ice. Or maybe some of the Habs players just aren’t interested in applying said system… But if that’s the case, there’s a real problem with the way the guys upstairs are taught.

After all, everyone has to be on the same page to move forward, and clearly, that’s not the case right now.

Then again, it’s illogical that Mailloux is talking about a different system in Laval, while the Rocket coach is saying it’s the same as in Montreal.

And that’s a clear indication of confusion between what’s taught in Laval and what’s taught in Montreal.

While we’re on the subject of the Rocket…

The Habs need to score more goals, and in Laval, there’s one guy in particular who’s been rolling well lately: Joshua Roy.

The Québécois scored a hat trick over the weekend and now has 10 points in nine games this season with the Rocket.

For Tony Marinaro, it’s simple…

Roy deserves the chance to be recalled because he could help the Habs on the club’s top-6 :

“Joshua Roy, as we speak, he belongs on the Canadiens’ top-6.” With all the Canadiens’ offensive misses, Joshua Roy deserves a chance, believes @TonyMarinaro! pic.twitter.com/zdBjk2ggrs – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 4, 2024

It’s true that Joshua Roy is racking up points at an interesting pace, and that it comes at an interesting time when you look at what’s going on with the Canadiens.

But ultimately, even if the Habs call him back, it’s not going to change the way players understand Martin St-Louis’ system.

That’s the biggest problem… and it needs to be corrected quickly, or the Habs will continue to regress.

