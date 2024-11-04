Friedman: “Martin St-Louis is more motivated when there are doubts about him”.

The honeymoon between fans and Martin St-Louis is over.The Habs head coach is at the heart of a lot of criticism at the moment, because his club is struggling on the ice.

And what’s happening is that there are starting to be a lot of doubts about him, since he doesn’t have much experience behind the bench of a National League club.

When people question him, he never forgets it. I think he’ll be even more determined to find solutions to help his club. That will motivate him. – Elliotte Friedman

But according to Elliotte Friedman, the fact that there are doubts about the coach right now may not be a bad thing.The tipster explains in the recent episode of his podcast that St-Louis is more motivated when people doubt him, and that this could help him find solutions to remedy the situation.

Friedman recounts how, back in the day, when St-Louis went to the Olympics in 2014 after making the club due to injury (he wasn’t one of the original players), he asked Steve Yzerman for a deal when he returned to Tampa Bay.

Yzerman, who was his GM with the Lightning, was also GM with Team Canada.

St-Louis hadn’t liked the fact that his own GM hadn’t selected him to play in the tournament, and he still had it in for him when the Olympics ended, even though Canada had won the gold medal.

32 Thoughts Monday news, information and analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 4, 2024

Motivated or not, Martin St-Louis needs to look to other coaches for inspiration.For example?

Patrick Roy benched Samuel Bolduc because he didn’t like his performance… As for Jim Montgomery, he didn’t hesitate to bench his star player, David Pastrnak, because he wasn’t satisfied with what he brought to the rink…

Calvary, even Roman Rotenberg reserves this treatment for Ivan Demidov, who doesn’t deserve it…

What we need to understand here is that the Habs head coach needs to start sending messages to his guys who aren’t performing. That said, how is it that Christian Dvorak got 5-on-3 playing time last week against the Capitals, when he’s been doing nothing (and I’m being polite) on the ice since the start of the season?

How come there aren’t any players getting bailed out (other than Arber Xhekaj, like) despite the fact that we don’t see many of them on the ice?

It just doesn’t make sense…

The coach can get angry after the game, but he also has to act during the game → https://t.co/7P7kw5Kjs2 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 1, 2024

There are many reasons to have doubts about Martin St-Louis’ work right now, because it seems like he’s having trouble adapting to what’s happening on the ice during games.

If that can motivate him to find solutions, so much the better… But there’s work to be done, because right now, not much is working for his team.

Overtime

– Especially at this time of year.

Pagnotta: Trades are tough to come by https://t.co/ZUwMw6HUn9 – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 4, 2024

– He’s so underrated.

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is the only player in the league to lead his team in even-strength scoring by more than 5 points… pic.twitter.com/WwN2mJirzb – Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 4, 2024

– Nice contest.

Your child could win a Zamboni ride on the Bell Centre ice at a game, courtesy of @CNRailway and the Fan Club! Contest ↓ #GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 4, 2024

– Really?