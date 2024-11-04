Ivan Demidov benched again

Roman Rotenberg isn’t exactly a Québécois favorite these days.

Ivan Demidov’s KHL coach is always one mistake away from benching the Canadiens’ prospect. And now, after a few weeks when things were going well for the prospect, “normal” has returned.

Demidov, against the Beijing club, played for only 8:27. He played for 2:53 in the second… and he didn’t touch the ice in the third AND overtime, even though he’d started the game on the top-9.

SKA lose 2-1 in OT to Kunlun Red Star. Roman Rotenberg benched Ivan Demidov in the 3rd period. He scored 4 points against them last time. pic.twitter.com/ljYtYPVA1B – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 4, 2024

What did Demidov do that was so bad? Who knows. At this point, his coach is benching him for anything and everything.

But when you consider that Demidov had 11 points in his last eight games before today, that he’s one of the KHL’s best rookies and that he scored four points the last time SKA played the Beijing club, it’s hard to understand.

If a coach doesn’t play Demidov because he wants to protect a lead, I can understand that. But not to play him when he needs a goal is incomprehensible. But hey, that’s it for Demidov in Russia. .. https://t.co/nyzIJ33wK2 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 4, 2024

Want more?The club lost 2-1 in overtime and never led during the match. Why, under such conditions, let Demidov rot on the bench when the club is looking for a forward?

It’s obviously beyond comprehension.

Let’s not forget that Kent Hughes is supposed to visit Russia in the near future to have a chat with his top prospects.

Will he only be chatting to Demidov? After all, you’d think he’d want to chat to his coach, too, to find out why the Habs’ top pick in 2024 is playing so little.

As long as it lifts the Russian prospect’s spirits a little, that’s something.

Overtime

– To watch.

Habs fans may want to pay closer attention to Vinzenz Rohrer! @grantmccagg: “The Swiss League is one of the 3 fastest leagues I think on the planet, very very fast hockey, and his speed stands out now “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/R1OY2cgIe2 – The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) November 4, 2024

– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a finalist for a Silver Stick.[MLB Passion]

– Guys to watch in Laval.