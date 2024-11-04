Skip to content
Ivan Demidov benched again

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Ivan Demidov benched again
Credit: Getty Images

Roman Rotenberg isn’t exactly a Québécois favorite these days.

Ivan Demidov’s KHL coach is always one mistake away from benching the Canadiens’ prospect. And now, after a few weeks when things were going well for the prospect, “normal” has returned.

Demidov, against the Beijing club, played for only 8:27. He played for 2:53 in the second… and he didn’t touch the ice in the third AND overtime, even though he’d started the game on the top-9.

What did Demidov do that was so bad? Who knows. At this point, his coach is benching him for anything and everything.

But when you consider that Demidov had 11 points in his last eight games before today, that he’s one of the KHL’s best rookies and that he scored four points the last time SKA played the Beijing club, it’s hard to understand.

Want more?

The club lost 2-1 in overtime and never led during the match. Why, under such conditions, let Demidov rot on the bench when the club is looking for a forward?

It’s obviously beyond comprehension.

Let’s not forget that Kent Hughes is supposed to visit Russia in the near future to have a chat with his top prospects.

Will he only be chatting to Demidov? After all, you’d think he’d want to chat to his coach, too, to find out why the Habs’ top pick in 2024 is playing so little.

As long as it lifts the Russian prospect’s spirits a little, that’s something.


This content was created with the help of AI.

