 Auteur: David Miller
Injured on Saturday, Juraj Slafkovsky was back in practice this morning
Things are hopping in Brossard this morning.

After seeing four defensemen jump on the ice (along with Adam Nicholas) 90 minutes before regular practice, the club’s six centers had a summit meeting with face-off specialist Marc Bureau.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook were all there.

So, before practice began, there were two groups working with specialists to correct some of the club’s major shortcomings at the start of the season.

And when I say two, I mean three. Samuel Montembeault was on the second ice of the CN Complex in Brossard to practice his shots with traffic in front of the net.

Among the aspects worth noting from the practice itself, it’s important to note that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (non-contact) trained with the group again.

And in the short term, it’s also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky was present. Good news for the man who didn’t finish Saturday’s game.

This content was created with the help of AI.

