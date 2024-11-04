Injured on Saturday, Juraj Slafkovsky was back in practice this morning

Things are hopping in Brossard this morning.

After seeing four defensemen jump on the ice (along with Adam Nicholas) 90 minutes before regular practice, the club’s six centers had a summit meeting with face-off specialist Marc Bureau.

Marc Bureau’s face-off clinic this morning before practice. Suzuki, Dach, Evans, Dvorak, Newhook and Kapanen are attentive students@RDSca pic.twitter.com/B9WZGqs47T – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 4, 2024

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook were all there.

So, before practice began, there were two groups working with specialists to correct some of the club’s major shortcomings at the start of the season.

The center players practice their face-offs on the first ice. Meanwhile, on the second ice, we find Monty working – once again – on shots with traffic in front of the net. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/cTxxeB3OUm – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2024

And when I say two, I mean three. Samuel Montembeault was on the second ice of the CN Complex in Brossard to practice his shots with traffic in front of the net.

Among the aspects worth noting from the practice itself, it’s important to note that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (non-contact) trained with the group again.

And in the short term, it’s also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky was present. Good news for the man who didn’t finish Saturday’s game.

Good news: Slaf is also on the ice (normal sweater) – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2024

Details to come…

Overtime

– Please note.

Please note that Vilsaint has accepted Canada’s invitation and will not be representing Haiti. Also note the return of Piette. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 4, 2024

– Also worth watching.

The Yankees have until tonight to activate the option on his contract. https://t.co/U0G32bIw0t – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 4, 2024

– Of course.