“At least three teams are keeping a close eye on Jake Evans”

Jake Evans has been on fire since the start of the season. I don’t know what he’s been putting into his Froot Loops, but…

On the power play, he’s reliable. When you need a guy to abort a play or get the offense going again, he’s there. He always seems to be in the right place on the ice.

The line he forms with Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher is very stable for the Habs right now. What’s more, Evans is increasingly confident in his shot, which is a good thing.

Jake Evans opens the scoring at the Bell Centre on a 2-on-1 with a great shot! pic.twitter.com/FqOWnDBLM6 – RDS (@RDSca) October 26, 2024

Evans is currently doing a job that Owen Beck or any other prospect on the club can’t do without several years of experience in the Bettman circuit. He’s very useful.

From a personal point of view, Evans has also chosen the right time to blossom, as he will be a free agent in just a few months. He’s in a position to sign an attractive contract.

The question, of course, is whether the contract will be signed in Montreal or elsewhere.

Evans wants to stay in town, but I wonder how far the Habs had planned for Evans to progress. Will the long-term budget pay Evans what he’s worth now? Good question.

If the Canadiens continue to lose and Evans continues to play like this, perhaps the Habs will decide that his best value lies elsewhere. I really don’t think the club is there yet, but the theory can be raised.

And should the Habs decide to make a move, Marco D’Amico of Responsible Gambler claims that several teams (at least three) are keeping an eye on the Montreal Canadiens’ center forward.

Jake Evans is making waves! A source reveals at least three NHL teams are closely watching the Montreal @CanadiensMTL center, noting his strong start, penalty-kill expertise, and leadership on the ice. Find out more from @mndamico‘s latest.https://t.co/WkJoaSHLK0 – RG.org (@RGSafePlay) November 1, 2024

NHL insider D’Amico has heard that the Canadiens are in no hurry to trade Evans. Fair enough.

Evans, who has five points so far this campaign, earns $1.7 million a year for a few more months. For an aspiring club, that’s a very easy contract to absorb.

But at a certain point, you have to wonder whether trading Jake Evans would allow the Canadiens to get the reinforcements they need elsewhere. That would be one way of being creative.

Because to simply trade the Ontarian for a pick, I really don’t think that would be productive for a club that wants to get off the bottom. It wouldn’t be productive in my eyes, at the very least.

Overtime

