“We threw up on ourselves”: Martin St-Louis furious after the Washington game

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
“We threw up on ourselves”: Martin St-Louis furious after the Washington game
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Canadiens didn’t play a good game  in Washington. My colleague Michaël Petit has put together a summary of the game, for those who didn’t have the “chance” to see the duel.

We’ll have plenty of time to talk about it tomorrow, but it’s worth noting that Martin St-Louis, after the game, finally looked annoyed with his team’s performance. Finally!

He repeatedly used the expression “throwing up on ourselves” to express that the guys had shot themselves in the foot.

And it’s not as if he said it just once. To illustrate just how bad the five-on-three went, he also said that “when you throw up on yourself, you have to score” afterwards.

And to illustrate that the group is fragile?

Of course we have a fragile group, but we do it to ourselves.

We’re sticking our fingers down our own throats. It’s not food poisoning. – Martin St-Louis

He ended his first minute (of about three) of press briefing by mentioning that if anyone watches the game, he’ll be able to pinpoint what was wrong with the Habs tonight.

Definitely worth a listen.

This is the time when the coach looks the angriest this season. Usually, he keeps his cool (for better or worse) in front of the cameras. But tonight, we felt the passion.

This content was created with the help of AI.

