“We threw up on ourselves”: Martin St-Louis furious after the Washington game

The Canadiens didn’t play a good game in Washington. My colleague Michaël Petit has put together a summary of the game, for those who didn’t have the “chance” to see the duel.

We’ll have plenty of time to talk about it tomorrow, but it’s worth noting that Martin St-Louis, after the game, finally looked annoyed with his team’s performance. Finally!

He repeatedly used the expression “throwing up on ourselves” to express that the guys had shot themselves in the foot.

Martin St-Louis was in a tizzy at his press briefing! – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 1, 2024

And it’s not as if he said it just once. To illustrate just how bad the five-on-three went, he also said that “when you throw up on yourself, you have to score” afterwards.

Of course we have a fragile group, but we do it to ourselves. We’re sticking our fingers down our own throats. It’s not food poisoning. – Martin St-Louis

And to illustrate that the group is fragile?

He ended his first minute (of about three) of press briefing by mentioning that if anyone watches the game, he’ll be able to pinpoint what was wrong with the Habs tonight.

Listen to the media availabilities following tonight’s game against Washington Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight’s game against the Capitals #GoHabsGo https://t.co/x927KCOSMg – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2024

Definitely worth a listen.This is the time when the coach looks the angriest this season. Usually, he keeps his cool (for better or worse) in front of the cameras. But tonight, we felt the passion.