William Nylander unhappy with his playing time

William Nylander unhappy with his playing timeAuteur: Christopher Brown
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are seen as the team’s two offensive leaders, but let’s not forget William Nylander, who has frequently filled in on the first line.
However, he recently mentioned that he’s not happy with the playing time Craig Berube is giving him.
That’s what we learn in this episode of Insider Trading, when Chris Johnston mentions the news.
INSIDER TRADING…
– Latest on Connor McDavid
– Treliving makes a move; is there more to come in near future?
– Nylander’s ice time comment
– Early returns on Dubois-Kuemper trade
– Upcoming NHL meeting likely tackling NCAA/CHL concerns
MORE: https://t.co/b4J257TV2t pic.twitter.com/kxTBgBTUgD
– TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 31, 2024
He has proven that he belongs among the NHL’s elite, and has benefited greatly from every appearance with Auston Matthews and performing even better.
I understand that the Leafs aren’t going to put all their eggs in one basket, but Nylander deserves his place on the first line just as much, if not more.
Nylander would get more playing time, and the Leafs would “get rid” of a big (and deserved) contract to meet the club’s greater needs.
Interestingly, at the time of writing, Nylander and the Leafs are playing the Seattle Kraken, and the Leafs’ main man has scored two goals in the second period.
