William Nylander unhappy with his playing time

 Auteur: Christopher Brown
William Nylander unhappy with his playing time
Credit: Getty Images
As we all know, the Toronto Maple Leafs have several star players (or even superstars) in their line-up, and this can cause dissatisfaction when it comes to playing time.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are seen as the team’s two offensive leaders, but let’s not forget William Nylander, who has frequently filled in on the first line.

And he always did well.

He even scored a personal-high 98 points last year, and his performances earned him an eight-year, $11.5 million per season contract.

However, he recently mentioned that he’s not happy with the playing time Craig Berube is giving him.

That’s what we learn in this episode of Insider Trading, when Chris Johnston mentions the news.

When a star player publicly reveals his dissatisfaction with his playing time, it makes people react.

Honestly, Nylander deserves more playing time.

He came very close to reaching the famous 100-point plateau and is capable of killing penalties too, as he has done in recent years.

Recently, Nylander has been dropped to the second wave on the powerplay, as well as not being used on the powerplay under the new head coach.

He has proven that he belongs among the NHL’s elite, and has benefited greatly from every appearance with Auston Matthews and performing even better.

I understand that the Leafs aren’t going to put all their eggs in one basket, but Nylander deserves his place on the first line just as much, if not more.

At the very least, he MUST be on the first wave of the AN.

Berube will have to find a way to remedy the situation quickly, or else it could affect the chemistry in the dressing room.

If it goes on like this, the Leafs may even be forced to trade him, which could be good for both sides.

Nylander would get more playing time, and the Leafs would “get rid” of a big (and deserved) contract to meet the club’s greater needs.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, Nylander and the Leafs are playing the Seattle Kraken, and the Leafs’ main man has scored two goals in the second period.

Anything to convince his coach to play him more.


This content was created with the help of AI.

