Mike Babcock (also) asked his staff to rank the effort of the players in front of them

That Mike Babcock.

I have a feeling we’ll be hearing about his antics for years to come.

Recently, on October 15 to be precise, Nazem Kadri released his book “Dreamer: My Life On the Edge”.

The book contains many interesting anecdotes, including the famous incident involving Babcock and Mitch Marner.

For those who don’t remember, Babcock had asked Marner in his first season to rank all the players from hardest-working to laziest.

Nonsense.

This incident is mentioned in Kadri’s book, but the former Toronto Maple Leafs player recounts a similar anecdote.

THE Babcock Marner incident as told by Kadri in his book pic.twitter.com/fwaBe1qjip – dont worry about it (@soleildabs) October 30, 2024

Also the rest of the other story and a little for the Mitch Marner lovers pic.twitter.com/mGaSihyhn5 – dont worry about it (@soleildabs) October 30, 2024

This time, it involved the coaching staff.We have the chance to read this excerpt thanks to this guy.At the end of the tweet, we see the beginning of the new story and we can see the rest in this other post on Twitter/X, below.To recap, Babcock had asked his coaching staff to rank the effort of all players using a color-coded system.Green for good, yellow for average and red for poor effort.

Babcock’s stories never cease to impress me (and not in a good way).

Initially, Kadri assumed that this story was not going to be revealed, but the coach decided to talk about each note in front of the whole team.The main point was to embarrass the players and obviously, this caused some altercations between players and staff.

Definitely, Babcock likes to stir up trouble, and we’ve come to understand this over the years.

