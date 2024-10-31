Mike Babcock (also) asked his staff to rank the effort of the players in front of them

Mike Babcock (also) asked his staff to rank the effort of the players in front of themAuteur: David Miller
I have a feeling we’ll be hearing about his antics for years to come.
Recently, on October 15 to be precise, Nazem Kadri released his book “Dreamer: My Life On the Edge”.
For those who don’t remember, Babcock had asked Marner in his first season to rank all the players from hardest-working to laziest.
This incident is mentioned in Kadri’s book, but the former Toronto Maple Leafs player recounts a similar anecdote.
THE Babcock Marner incident as told by Kadri in his book pic.twitter.com/fwaBe1qjip
– dont worry about it (@soleildabs) October 30, 2024
Also the rest of the other story and a little for the Mitch Marner lovers pic.twitter.com/mGaSihyhn5
– dont worry about it (@soleildabs) October 30, 2024
Babcock’s stories never cease to impress me (and not in a good way).
Definitely, Babcock likes to stir up trouble, and we’ve come to understand this over the years.
