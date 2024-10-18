Injuries: Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson miss training

We’re not sure what happened, but Mike Matheson was injured yesterday. He didn’t finish the Canadiens’ game against the Kings.

So we weren’t expecting to see him at Habs practice this morning. As it happens, he’s enjoying a day of treatment. At the time of writing, we don’t know what the timetable is in his case.

But he’s not the only banged-up defender. Kaiden Guhle, who played more than 23 minutes yesterday, has an obvious upper-body injury. He wasn’t at training either, and the Habs are taking it day by day.

Defensemen Kaiden Guhle (upper-body injury, will be assessed on a daily basis) and Mike Matheson (treatment day) will not take part in today’s practice. Defensemen Kaiden Guhle (upper-body injury, will be evaluated on a daily basis) and Mike… – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2024

If both players are unable to play tomorrow (we don’t know yet), this would mean that the first duo of the year would be absent. Lane Hutson, David Savard, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux (freshly recalled) and Jayden Struble (yet to play) are in.

