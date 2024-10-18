Skip to content
Logan Mailloux appears to have been recalled by the Canadiens

 Auteur: Christopher Brown
Credit: Getty Images
Tonight, the Laval Rocket play their first home game of the season. It will be an important moment.

And Stéphane Leroux notes that, a few hours before the game, Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux was conspicuous by his absence from Pascal Vincent’s club’s morning training session.

Of course, it’s easy to assume that this has something to do with Mike Matheson’s injury. I mentioned this in a recent article just a few minutes ago.

Of course, we’ll be watching to see if Mailloux makes the Canadiens’ practice squad. We’ll also be watching to see if Matheson will be at the Canadiens’ practice, as he didn’t finish yesterday’s game against the Kings.

The Canadiens practice at 11 a.m. this morning in Quebec before flying to New York. Tomorrow night, the Islanders will host the Flanelle in Long Island.

Details to follow…

