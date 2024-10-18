Logan Mailloux appears to have been recalled by the Canadiens

Tonight, the Laval Rocket play their first home game of the season. It will be an important moment.

And Stéphane Leroux notes that, a few hours before the game, Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux was conspicuous by his absence from Pascal Vincent’s club’s morning training session.

Of course, it’s easy to assume that this has something to do with Mike Matheson’s injury. I mentioned this in a recent article just a few minutes ago.

Rocket training this morning in Laval. No Logan Mailloux, so one + one makes two. Most likely recalled to compensate for Matheson’s injury. Opening game tonight #RDS2 pic.twitter.com/P3Nx5XA0A4 – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 18, 2024

Of course, we’ll be watching to see if Mailloux makes the Canadiens’ practice squad. We’ll also be watching to see if Matheson will be at the Canadiens’ practice, as he didn’t finish yesterday’s game against the Kings.

The Canadiens practice at 11 a.m. this morning in Quebec before flying to New York. Tomorrow night, the Islanders will host the Flanelle in Long Island.

Details to follow…