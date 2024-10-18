Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy and other options to help the Canadiens

Over the past five games, the Canadiens have used 13 forwards: the 12 who played yesterday, plus Alex Barré-Boulet, who is now in Laval.

But clearly, the current recipe isn’t working offensively. And the question I’m asking myself is whether Martin St-Louis should shake up his fruit salad… or simply add a new fruit to the recipe.

In fact, it could be both.Whether or not Martin St-Louis decides to add a player to his line-up, he could still choose to mix his trios. He could, for example, send Juraj Slafkovsky on the second line with Kirby Dach.

That would bring together two guys who are struggling, but who have chemistry together. I like the bet… and Martin St-Louis can’t just sit back and do nothing at the moment.

The #CH suffered an embarrassing setback on Thursday and Martin St-Louis needs to react: splitting up the 1st line to reunite Dach and Slafkovsky in the 2nd seems necessary to me. Struble must also replace Xhekaj. https://t.co/UYZv2Ffzir – Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) October 18, 2024

Could sending Alex Newhook on the third line to give Emil Heineman, for example, a better chance, also be a solution? I’d like to say why not.

But we’ll see what the coach thinks.

Otherwise, there are options for taking one forward out of the line-up and bringing in another. Michael Pezzetta, who has yet to play a game this season, is obviously an idea worth considering.

If the Habs want to add a little sandpaper to their line-up, let’s say Pezz should be considered. His legs can’t be too heavy right now… and he has to play.

But let’s not forget that the Canadiens only have 22 players on their active roster. So they can easily call up someone from Laval to help out.

Note that I don’t expect the Habs to call up a forward before leaving for New York, but Joshua Roy must be looking at this and thinking he could help the Habs’ attack.

Here’s a link to my latest story: Demoted to Laval, Joshua Roy vows to make it back to the Canadiens | Montreal Gazette #Habs #HabsIO https://t.co/TZTTD7B9xH – Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) October 17, 2024

I think the Habs will still want to let Joshua Roy, Alex Barré-Boulet and other players marinate in Laval. But let’s not forget that Roy is talented.

If he can prove to the Habs that he’s understood what they need to understand, he could buy himself an encore eventually. But I don’t think that in the very short term, when the Canadiens don’t have to recall anyone, Roy will be recalled.

Note that if there is a recall, it could almost certainly be a defenseman. This will obviously depend on Mike Matheson’s state of health, but if the Québécois is injured, the Habs could act.

Overtime

Logan Mailloux should keep an eye on that, too.

On paper, Raphaël Lavoie went from Edmonton to the suburbs of Vegas last week. In real life, however, it’s been a tad complicated. He tells us about the week he changed teams three timeshttps://t.co/K0MGAmBbXJ – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 18, 2024

“Right now, I think we’re a fragile group ” https://t.co/nrJ44GZUwH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 18, 2024

