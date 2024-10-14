Oliver Kapanen’s father attended training this morning

Oliver Kapanen has earned himself a spot with the Habs after a good training camp.

Management liked what they saw from the Finn, but that doesn’t mean he’ll spend the entire season in Montreal.

The Habs will have the option of sending him to the AHL at some point, but the possibility of Kapanen returning to Europe is also on the table.

In fact, Kapanen’s father is visiting Montreal and attended the Habs’ training session earlier today.

Renaud Lavoie reported the news on the JiC show (TVA Sports)… And he said that the discussion between the Habs GM and Kapanen’s father was important.

The journalist is right, because we mustn’t forget that Kapanen’s father is also the GM of the Timra team in Sweden, which is where Kapanen will play if the Habs decide to send him back to Europe :

If in two or three weeks there’s a drop in his game, there’s already a relationship (between the Habs and Timra) with the dad in town. – Renaud Lavoie

There was a special guest at Habs training @renlavoietva https://t.co/jVmbSbbZqL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2024

With the dismissal of Alex Barré-Boulet to the AHL, it’s safe to assume that Oliver Kapanen has bought himself some time.

He should get a chance to play in the next few weeks, which will make the Canadiens’ decision easier when the time comes to make a choice.

That said, as cliché as it may sound, the Habs will have to make a decision that favors Kapanen’s progression and development as a hockey player.

After all, the contract aspect isn’t important because Kapanen will run out the first year of his deal even if he plays in Europe this season.

The sample size is too small for now, but one thing can be said about the player: Kapanen lets his intelligence do the talking on the ice, and that’s what made him successful in his first two games in the National League.

He really doesn’t look like a tourist, even if he is taking his first steps in the NHL… And maybe that will influence the Habs’ decision if he continues to do things the right way on the ice.

In other words, we’ll keep you posted.

Overtime

– Logical.

As usual at the Bell Centre, Sidney Crosby gets a big hand when announced in the Penguins starting lineup. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 14, 2024

– Huh!

THE BLACKHAWKS ARE SERVING 24 OZ. HOCKEY STICKS OF BEER!!! all caps necessary pic.twitter.com/XR63w7nyCA – Michael Piff (@Mike_PiFF03) October 14, 2024

– Oops.

3 Connors have scored in Edmonton this year, but none of them have the last name McDavid pic.twitter.com/A3bGXWtjKO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

– Classique.