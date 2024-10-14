McDavid, Crosby and Bedard (among others) say they love playing at the Bell Centre

The Bell Centre is special.

Even when the Habs are going through a rough patch, the fans are there to cheer their team on. Fans scream to cheer the guys on, and when the Habs score a goal, it’s noisy in the Bell Centre.

But the opposite is also true: when the opposing team scores, or when a star player of the opposing team has the puck, you hear boos because the passion of the fans in Montreal is inexplicable.

Reading my post, you’d think I was doing an ad to sell tickets to Habs games in Montreal.

But in fact, I’m simply quoting the words of several NHL stars.

Some of them were asked which was the best amphitheatre in the league… And most of them answered that it was the Bell Centre.

Hands down, bar none, one of the greatest places to play hockey. Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/iQ7Q4joMoX – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) October 14, 2024

Sidney Crosby, Connor Bedard and Connor Bedard, among others, explain that playing in Montreal is different from anywhere else:The Bell Centre has always been popular with players.

But to see that guys almost automatically vote for the Canadiens’ amphitheatre is still demonstrative.

It proves that players enjoy coming here to play, even if they’re not wearing a Habs uniform.

On the other hand, I think it also sends a nice message to Montreal fans.

The players appreciate the fact that people are passionate about their team, and it makes sense: playing in an empty amphitheatre, or in an amphitheatre that’s half-empty because fans don’t show up for the games, must be boring as hell.

The difference in Montreal is that the Bell Centre is (almost) always full. And the fans are always loud, even when the club isn’t performing up to expectations on the ice.

Overtime

– Don’t worry: Peyton Krebs and Rasmus Dahlin are still chums after today’s practice battle.

Safe to say there’s no love lost between these two after getting into it at practice today (Via @PeytonKrebs) pic.twitter.com/VoQu5zmK8Y – BarDown (@BarDown) October 14, 2024

– It goes without saying.

– Here it is.

Bettman: no interest in play-in games like we see in other leagues – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 14, 2024

– I like this.