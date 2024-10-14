Conference goalkeeper of the week: Fowler’s first honor of the season

Jacob Fowler’s 2023-2024 season was exceptional.

He proved himself to be one of the NHL’s top goaltending prospects with a masterful campaign at Boston College.

His résumé is impressive:

Congrats to Jacob Fowler for being named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week pic.twitter.com/akauYLEBqG – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 14, 2024

But clearly, the Canadiens prospect is still hungry.He started the 24-25 season strong with a shutout against Michigan State on Friday night.It was a little tougher the next day against the same Michigan State team, but he was good enough to earn Keeper of the Week honors in his conference.In two games, Fowler has a .925 save percentage and a 2.03 goals-against average:

The 24-25 season is important for Jacob Fowler’s development.

He has a huge role to play on his team, and it’s by becoming such a leader that he’ll progress even further on the ice and in the room.

On the other hand, there’s one aspect I particularly like about his current situation: the expectations are high after seeing him be so good in his first university season, and that adds pressure to his shoulders.

That’s when we’ll be able to see what he’s got, because let’s not forget one thing either. Fresh from being selected by the Habs in 2023, Fowler told reporters that he loves “the big stage” and that he’s even better when the cameras are on him.

That said, he’s living up to expectations for now and will continue to win honours if he keeps up the pace.

In fact, we could also expect to see him make the jump to the pros at the end of the campaign if he has another dominant season.

