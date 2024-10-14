Allen’s shutout today: The Habs alumnus has dominated since the start of the season

Last March, the Canadiens traded Jake Allen to New Jersey.The Devils had him in their sights because they needed experience in front of the net, even though the team was all but eliminated from the playoffs at the time.

His acquisition was especially important for the 24-25 season, and the Devils were even able to get their hands on Jacob Markström this summer. They now have one of the best tandems in the National League in front of the net.

Markström has won two of his three games so far, and this afternoon, Allen got his second start of the season.

Jake Allen picks up his first @pepsi shutout as a member of the @NJDevils! pic.twitter.com/oky9KsFE2e – NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024

The former Habs star shone in front of net, stopping all 20 shots he faced to earn his first shutout in a Devils uniform.He also made some fine saves, helping his club to a 3-0 win over Utah, who had yet to lose this season:

It’s only been two games, we agree, but Jake Allen’s stats so far this season are smoking.

That’s why the Devils went out and got him:

2-0-0 record

0.50 goals-against average

.974 save percentage (37 saves on 38 shots)

The Devils had the club to win last season, but were plagued by injuries.

The goalies didn’t get the job done in front of the net, and that was a problem too.

But right now, everything seems to be going swimmingly in New Jersey.

The two veteran goalies are in fine form, the club looks solid on the ice even if Jack Hughes hasn’t scored yet, and Shledon Keefe seems to be in full control of the situation.

They’ll be ones to watch if they continue to perform like this…

