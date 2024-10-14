Newly appointed captain, Rasmus Dahlin battles in training

In hockey, tempers often flare.

Usually, it’s during games, and altercations occur between two opponents.

On the other hand, sometimes two teammates are called to account.

That’s what happened today at a Buffalo Sabres practice.

The team’s new captain, Rasmus Dahlin, tackled Peyton Krebs on the hips, and the latter took it badly.

Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs got into it at Sabres practice this morning (via @SaraaHolland)pic.twitter.com/SqjnMixEAw – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 14, 2024

Krebs had every reason to be frustrated by his teammate’s check.

It was just practice.

On the other hand, it proves that there’s no bullshit in the Sabres dressing room and that the players are in it to win it.

There are several possible explanations for Dahlin’s decision to hip-check.

Head coach Lindy Ruff doesn’t seem too bothered by the altercation.

Lindy Ruff says he wouldn’t look to far into this. Noted Dahlin got hit before and he wanted to even the score. – Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) October 14, 2024

real footage of krebs and dahls in practice pic.twitter.com/kAwAXsCZu1 – lex (@33JOHNS0N) October 14, 2024

Rasmus Dahlin apologized to Peyton Krebs after throwing a hip check in today’s practice. We heard from the two afterwards. Here’s what they had to say: #Sabres pic.twitter.com/PucM1s251e – Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) October 14, 2024

Overtime

Ruff mentioned that his captain had been hit earlier in practice and wanted to return the favor.Practice continued quickly after this, as the other team-mates ended the scrum.Interestingly, on October 10, Dahlin had tried to hip-check a Kings player and it more or less worked.Jokingly, you could say that the captain wanted to practice, and what better way to do so than with a workout.After the workout, the two returned to the footage.We understand that Dahlin apologized to Krebs and everything seems to be settled on that front.Krebs brought a good point too, who already seemed to have moved on:The guys like to practice intensely.It shows that the players are hungry for victory.

