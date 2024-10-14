Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Newly appointed captain, Rasmus Dahlin battles in training

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Newly appointed captain, Rasmus Dahlin battles in training
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In hockey, tempers often flare.

Usually, it’s during games, and altercations occur between two opponents.

On the other hand, sometimes two teammates are called to account.

That’s what happened today at a Buffalo Sabres practice.

The team’s new captain, Rasmus Dahlin, tackled Peyton Krebs on the hips, and the latter took it badly.

Krebs had every reason to be frustrated by his teammate’s check.

It was just practice.

On the other hand, it proves that there’s no bullshit in the Sabres dressing room and that the players are in it to win it.

There are several possible explanations for Dahlin’s decision to hip-check.

Head coach Lindy Ruff doesn’t seem too bothered by the altercation.

Ruff mentioned that his captain had been hit earlier in practice and wanted to return the favor.

Practice continued quickly after this, as the other team-mates ended the scrum.

Interestingly, on October 10, Dahlin had tried to hip-check a Kings player and it more or less worked.

Jokingly, you could say that the captain wanted to practice, and what better way to do so than with a workout.

After the workout, the two returned to the footage.

We understand that Dahlin apologized to Krebs and everything seems to be settled on that front.

Krebs brought a good point too, who already seemed to have moved on:

The guys like to practice intensely.

It shows that the players are hungry for victory.


Overtime

– The rookie defenseman ignored Dawson Mercer’s shot-on-reception call and it paid off.

– Always fun.

Oufff.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content