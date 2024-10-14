Newly appointed captain, Rasmus Dahlin battles in training

Usually, it’s during games, and altercations occur between two opponents.
That’s what happened today at a Buffalo Sabres practice.
The team’s new captain, Rasmus Dahlin, tackled Peyton Krebs on the hips, and the latter took it badly.
Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs got into it at Sabres practice this morning
(via @SaraaHolland)pic.twitter.com/SqjnMixEAw
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 14, 2024
Krebs had every reason to be frustrated by his teammate’s check.
On the other hand, it proves that there’s no bullshit in the Sabres dressing room and that the players are in it to win it.
There are several possible explanations for Dahlin’s decision to hip-check.
Head coach Lindy Ruff doesn’t seem too bothered by the altercation.
Lindy Ruff says he wouldn’t look to far into this. Noted Dahlin got hit before and he wanted to even the score.
– Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) October 14, 2024
real footage of krebs and dahls in practice pic.twitter.com/kAwAXsCZu1
– lex (@33JOHNS0N) October 14, 2024
Rasmus Dahlin apologized to Peyton Krebs after throwing a hip check in today’s practice.
We heard from the two afterwards. Here’s what they had to say: #Sabres pic.twitter.com/PucM1s251e
– Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) October 14, 2024
