Alex Barré-Boulet unclaimed in waivers

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Yesterday, many were surprised to see that diminutive forward Alex Barré-Boulet had been sent to the waivers.

Although players like Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen don’t have to go through the waivers, the decision to send the Québécois and risk losing him didn’t make much sense.

Well, fans can relax now that Barré-Boulet has gone unclaimed.

He’ll be joining the Laval Rocket.

Although many didn’t see ABB being claimed, the risk was there and since his arrival, he’s been playing some very good hockey.

Let’s just say that some people didn’t think he deserved a move to Laval.

