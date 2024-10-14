Martin St-Louis: no need for a 14th forward

Yesterday, the Canadiens put Alex Barré-Boulet up for a waivers vote. At 2 p.m. this afternoon, we’ll find out if he’s found a buyer elsewhere in the NHL or if he’ll have to report to the Laval Rocket. Expect him to go to Laval.

When asked about this today, Martin St-Louis sounded like a guy who knew ABB was going to Laval. The coach also added that it takes more than 23 guys to get through a season, and that the Québécois was going to be useful this year.

But right now, the best thing for him – in the eyes of the Habs – is to see him get some real reps down low, to make room for Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen up top.

On Alex Barré-Boulet’s return to Laval, Martin St-Louis: “We know he’s going to help us this year and that we’re going to need more than 23 players this year. We think he’ll help us more by having his touches in Laval rather than watching the games from the stands…. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 14, 2024

That means the CH pilot will have, at 2pm, thirteen forwards, seven defensemen (including Jayden Struble, who hasn’t been given the green light to return to the game… as far as we know) and two goalies on hand.

That’s only 22 guys.

But because the young guys need playing time and Michael Pezzetta (who will skip his turn tonight) hasn’t played yet this season, the club doesn’t need a 14th forward just yet.

No players will be recalled from the AHL. “We have 13 forwards, it’s not necessary,” says St-Louis @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 14, 2024

The most likely scenario I analyzed this morning is therefore likely to occur: the Habs will obviously roll with 13 forwards. According to the coach, a 14th forward is not necessary. He means under current circumstances, of course.

With Jayden Struble nearing a healthy return and Michael Pezzetta waiting his turn, you’d think that’d be enough for now. What’s more, the Rocket’s season is just getting underway, so a recall could be easy, should the need arise.

Pezz will also have to play, at some point, which will force the Habs to make decisions.

Let’s give it some time before considering any changes: that seems to be the mentality of Martin St-Louis, who has seen his team win two of its first three games of the season.

In closing, let’s remember that the Montreal Canadiens are #InTheMix at Thanksgiving, which means that the playoffs are-oh no: that’s for American Thanksgiving .

Overtime

– Jordan Harris looks set to return to action.

Also, looks like a change is coming to #CBJ third defensive pair. Jordan Harris, a healthy scratch in the first two games, is skating on the left side with Erik Gudbranson. That spot had been occupied by Jack Johnson the first two games. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 14, 2024

– Johnny Gaudreau’s father at Blue Jackets practice.

– Sidney Crosby is still a machine. [BPM Sports]

– I love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Wild (@minnesotawild)

