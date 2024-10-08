Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Canadiens send Xhekaj and Struble to AHL (paper transaction)

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Canadiens send Xhekaj and Struble to AHL (paper transaction)
Credit: Getty Images

Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy were sent to Laval yesterday.

Among other things, this gave us the Habs’ line-up for the start of the season.

But the Habs also made another paper transaction that went under the radar, sending Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble back to the AHL.

By making these two transactions, Kent Hughes ensures that he maximizes his payroll… without having to place Patrik Laine or Carey Price on the long-term injury list.

Right now, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is on the LTIR, but he’s the only one.

Price and Laine are on the “normal” injury list, and that’s good news for the start of the season:

Let’s remember one thing, though.

Even though Struble and Xhekaj have been sent down, that doesn’t mean they’re in Laval to start the season.

We’re only talking about a paper transaction: Xhekaj will be in uniform tomorrow, while Struble will miss the game due to injury.

Having Price on the injured list (not the long-term injured listO right now is an advantage for Kent Hughes.

Because if the GM wants to go after a big-money player, he’ll have the option of placing the no-longer-playing goalie on the LTIR to then make room on the payroll.

It allows him to be more flexible, in other words, and it allows him to be more creative if he’s looking to improve his team in one way or another.


Overtime

– Rocket trios in training :

– To be continued…

– One thing’s for sure: he’ll break the bank.

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content