Canadiens send Xhekaj and Struble to AHL (paper transaction)

Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy were sent to Laval yesterday.

Among other things, this gave us the Habs’ line-up for the start of the season.

But the Habs also made another paper transaction that went under the radar, sending Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble back to the AHL.

By making these two transactions, Kent Hughes ensures that he maximizes his payroll… without having to place Patrik Laine or Carey Price on the long-term injury list.

Right now, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is on the LTIR, but he’s the only one.

Price and Laine are on the “normal” injury list, and that’s good news for the start of the season:

The #GoHabsGo sent Xhekaj/Struble for opening roster. It is $992K over cap with 21 (14F/5D/2G) LTIR: Harvey-Pinard $1.1M

IR: Price $10.5M, Laine $8.7M They’re $108K within optimal LTIR capture. Can add $10.5M cap space w/ Price to LTIR & call guys uphttps://t.co/fbLQwnPdXy – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 8, 2024

Let’s remember one thing, though.

Even though Struble and Xhekaj have been sent down, that doesn’t mean they’re in Laval to start the season.

We’re only talking about a paper transaction: Xhekaj will be in uniform tomorrow, while Struble will miss the game due to injury.

We also know the identity of the Habs starting goaltender → https://t.co/QCuMSVJrXy – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 8, 2024

Having Price on the injured list (not the long-term injured listO right now is an advantage for Kent Hughes.

Because if the GM wants to go after a big-money player, he’ll have the option of placing the no-longer-playing goalie on the LTIR to then make room on the payroll.

It allows him to be more flexible, in other words, and it allows him to be more creative if he’s looking to improve his team in one way or another.

– Rocket trios in training :

Offensive combinations this noon for the @RocketLaval: Farrell-Gignac-Roy

Dauphin-Condotta-Simoneau

Davidson-Beck-Mesar

Tuch-Xhekaj-Kidney

Arseneau-Beaucage-Perreault No specific trios order, just a deduction. – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024

MacFarland says Valeri Nichushkin is doing well. He’s not in Denver but will likely be back in Denver later in October. “At some point in November he’ll be joining practice.” – Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) October 8, 2024

Avs GM Chris MacFarland is meeting with the media today. On the Rantanen extension talks: No concern about it going into the season. These are not easy deals to do. The player has UFA right, and the club has to make smart decisions, both for the long term and the short term. – Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) October 8, 2024

