Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jayden Struble won’t be playing tomorrow

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jayden Struble won’t be playing tomorrow
Credit: Getty Images

This morning, Jayden Struble didn’t look like the most comfortable guy on the ice in Brossard.

He trained the same way, but was seen leaving practice before the rest of his teammates.

Martin St-Louis gave more clues as to his situation, telling reporters at the CN Complex that Struble won’t be playing tomorrow.

It’s safe to assume that the defensive pairings will look something like this, based on the training sessions of the past few days:

Matheson – Guhle
Hutson – Savard
Xhekaj – Barron

Interesting…

It should also come as no surprise that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Maple Leafs in tomorrow night’s opening game at the Bell Centre.

It’s a great opportunity for him to send a message and get the season off on the right foot against Toronto’s big guns:

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content