Jayden Struble won’t be playing tomorrow

This morning, Jayden Struble didn’t look like the most comfortable guy on the ice in Brossard.

He trained the same way, but was seen leaving practice before the rest of his teammates.

Martin St-Louis gave more clues as to his situation, telling reporters at the CN Complex that Struble won’t be playing tomorrow.

It’s safe to assume that the defensive pairings will look something like this, based on the training sessions of the past few days:

Matheson – Guhle

Hutson – Savard

Xhekaj – Barron

Interesting…

Martin St-Louis confirms Jayden Struble’s absence tomorrow against the Leafs. Doesn’t seem worried about his injury though. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 8, 2024

It should also come as no surprise that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Maple Leafs in tomorrow night’s opening game at the Bell Centre.

It’s a great opportunity for him to send a message and get the season off on the right foot against Toronto’s big guns:

Samuel Montembeault gets the start against the Leafs on Wednesday Monty gets the start against the Leafs on Wednesday

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sjJvHbGOw2 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2024

More details to come…