Igor Shesterkin would have turned down a bigger contract than Carey Price

Igor Shesterkin would have turned down a bigger contract than Carey PriceAuteur: Andrew Taylor
At $84 million, we’re talking about a contract worth $10.5 million per season. For both the total amount and the annual salary, this is a record in the National Hockey League.
In Montreal, the contract was not a great success due to the goalie’s state of health. Even so, the Habs made it to the finals in 2021 with such a contract on the books.
**Breaking News**
I’m told the Stanley Cup contending & cap spending @NYRangers offer of $88M / 11M AAV has been rejected by G Shesterkin.
Igor has rejected the highest Goalie contract in @NHL history from #NYR. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/assw8DGUH1
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 8, 2024
Because I don’t see the Rangers letting the goaltender go, you’d think the Russian would end up signing a bigger contract than Carey Price.
Jeff Gorton’s former club obviously isn’t entitled to a home discount from its top-notch goalie.
With such a contract, Igor would be putting pressure on himself. It remains to be seen how he’d respond.
