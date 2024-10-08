Skip to content
Igor Shesterkin would have turned down a bigger contract than Carey Price

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Credit: Getty Images
Right now, when we think of the biggest goalie contract in history, we think of Carey Price.

At $84 million, we’re talking about a contract worth $10.5 million per season. For both the total amount and the annual salary, this is a record in the National Hockey League.

Price still has two years left on his contract.

In Montreal, the contract was not a great success due to the goalie’s state of health. Even so, the Habs made it to the finals in 2021 with such a contract on the books.

But the question is: will a club ever make it to the finals (and win) with a goalie who earns more money? After all, the ceiling has gone up since Carey signed.

And the truth is, the New York Rangers are lining up to find out.

According to Kevin Weekes, the New York Rangers have offered Igor Shesterkin $11 million a year ($88 million in all) to stay in New York from 2025 to 2033, but the goaltender has said no.

Because I don’t see the Rangers letting the goaltender go, you’d think the Russian would end up signing a bigger contract than Carey Price.

Jeff Gorton’s former club obviously isn’t entitled to a home discount from its top-notch goalie.

If Igor signs for such an amount, it will handcuff the Rangers. Should the club take advantage of the fact that the goalie is earning only $5.66 million right now to try and win now? Possibly, yes.

With such a contract, Igor would be putting pressure on himself. It remains to be seen how he’d respond.


